Sweet potato fries in Astoria
Astoria restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
More about The Shady Lady - 34-19 30th Avenue
The Shady Lady - 34-19 30th Avenue
34-19 30th Avenue, Astoria
|Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
|$8.00
Sriracha honey mustard
More about SVL SOUVLAKI BAR
SVL SOUVLAKI BAR
30-18B Astoria Blvd, Astoria
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$7.00
Sweet Potatoes hand-cut into healthy fries.
More about Local Kitchen
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Local Kitchen
3507 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.99
More about Flaming Grill - 35-07 Ditmars Blvd
Flaming Grill - 35-07 Ditmars Blvd
35-07 Ditmars Boulevard, Queens
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.00
More about Bubba's Bistro - Ditmars
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Bubba's Bistro - Ditmars
31-13A Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.00