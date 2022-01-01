Tacos in Astoria

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Citrico Cafe

32-90 36th Street, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tacos$10.00
Fresh Flour Tortillas | Mojo Shrimp | Cabbage | Cholula Crema
Taco Campana$9.00
Crispy Corn Tortillas | Ground Beef | Yellow Cheddar | Cholula Crema | Guacamole | Pico de Gallo | shredded Lettuce
More about Citrico Cafe
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Butcher Bar

37-10 30th Ave, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (1438 reviews)
Takeout
Street Tacos$13.99
Soft corn tortillas w/ your choice of: Beef Brisket, Pulled Pork, BBQ Chicken, or Brussel Sprouts. Served w' pickled onions, pico de gallo, & queso fresco. Try them w/ Burnt Ends (+5) Make them Spicy! Add Jalapenos & Hot Habanero Sauce (+1)
Breakfast Tacos$18.99
Soft Corn Tortillas w/ your choice of: Beef Brisket, Pulled Pork, BBQ Chicken or Brussel Sprouts. Served w/ Scrambled Eggs, Pickled Onions, Pico de Gallo, & Queso Fresco. Make 'em spicy! Add jalapenos & habanero (+1) Try them w/ BURNT ENDS (+5)
Served w/ home fries, organic greens & toast.
More about Butcher Bar
Item pic

 

Blend Astoria

3717 30th Ave, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blend Tacos
Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, queso cotija and crema.
Blend Tacos$15.00
Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, queso cotija and crema.
More about Blend Astoria
Tacos de carnitas image

 

Tacuba Astoria

35 01 36th street, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos de carnitas$13.00
Tacos de camaron$15.00
Tacos de pescado$14.00
More about Tacuba Astoria
La Tiendita Taqueria image

 

La Tiendita Taqueria - Astoria NY

3706 30th Ave, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
PASTOR TACO$10.25
Two fire roasted pork tacos, diced yellow onion, caramelized pineapple & fresh cilantro. Served with house-made corn tortilla.
POLLO ASADO TACO$9.00
Two 24hr marinated grilled chicken tacos, guacamole, diced yellow onion & fresh cilantro. Served with house-made corn tortilla.
PESCADO TACO$9.95
Two beer battered corvina fish tacos, green cabbage, roasted jalapeño & garlic mayo, diced yellow onion & cilantro.
More about La Tiendita Taqueria - Astoria NY
Chicken Taco image

 

Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine - 35-03 Broadway

35-03 Broadway, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (135 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Taco$21.95
Homemade fresh corn tortillas, jalapeno marinated chicken, queso asado, chile arbol salsa, pickled red onions, cilantro
(GLUTEN FREE)
Fish Tacos$22.95
Market fish, pineapple guajillo marinated, chile chipotle aioli, coleslaw, cilantro
Shrimp Tacos$22.95
Home made corn tortillas, guajillo marinated, chipotle aioli, queso fresco, coleslaw
More about Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine - 35-03 Broadway
Item pic

 

The Thirsty Koala

35-12 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Earth Chili Tacos (Vegan, Gluten Free)$14.00
Four soft corn tacos. Our vegan chili is made with mushrooms, black beans, fava, carrots, onions, celery, tomato, jalapeño and cilantro and our special blend of seasonings. Garnished with pico de Gallo, fresh avocado, charred salsa verde, fresh cilantro and walnuts (Nuts, gluten free, dairy free)
Beef Short Rib Barbacoa Tacos (GF)$20.00
Four pastured beef short rib tacos, cooked low and slow barbacoa style with the right amount of heat, sweet and smoky, on artisanal soft corn tortillas, fresh cabbage, pico de gallo, guacamole, caramelized cippolini onions, radish,, house made coriander aioli,, fresh cilantro and limes
Fish Tacos (GF)$20.00
Artisanal corn tortillas, fresh cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado, daikon, house made aioli, charred salsa verde, fresh coriander
More about The Thirsty Koala
Restaurant banner

 

Hot Peppers - Astoria - 28-21 Steinway St

28-21 Steinway St, Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tacos$8.95
More about Hot Peppers - Astoria - 28-21 Steinway St
Dive Bar LIC image

GRILL

Dive Bar LIC

33-10 36th Ave, Astoria

Avg 4.3 (124 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Double Shrimp Tacos$12.00
Two Homemade yellow corn tortillas + Blackened shrimp + Mango de Gallo + Cilantro Crema
More about Dive Bar LIC

