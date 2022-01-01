Tacos in Astoria
Astoria restaurants that serve tacos
Citrico Cafe
32-90 36th Street, Queens
|Shrimp Tacos
|$10.00
Fresh Flour Tortillas | Mojo Shrimp | Cabbage | Cholula Crema
|Taco Campana
|$9.00
Crispy Corn Tortillas | Ground Beef | Yellow Cheddar | Cholula Crema | Guacamole | Pico de Gallo | shredded Lettuce
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Butcher Bar
37-10 30th Ave, Astoria
|Street Tacos
|$13.99
Soft corn tortillas w/ your choice of: Beef Brisket, Pulled Pork, BBQ Chicken, or Brussel Sprouts. Served w' pickled onions, pico de gallo, & queso fresco. Try them w/ Burnt Ends (+5) Make them Spicy! Add Jalapenos & Hot Habanero Sauce (+1)
|Breakfast Tacos
|$18.99
Soft Corn Tortillas w/ your choice of: Beef Brisket, Pulled Pork, BBQ Chicken or Brussel Sprouts. Served w/ Scrambled Eggs, Pickled Onions, Pico de Gallo, & Queso Fresco. Make 'em spicy! Add jalapenos & habanero (+1) Try them w/ BURNT ENDS (+5)
Served w/ home fries, organic greens & toast.
Blend Astoria
3717 30th Ave, Astoria
|Blend Tacos
Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, queso cotija and crema.
Tacuba Astoria
35 01 36th street, Astoria
|Tacos de carnitas
|$13.00
|Tacos de camaron
|$15.00
|Tacos de pescado
|$14.00
La Tiendita Taqueria - Astoria NY
3706 30th Ave, Astoria
|PASTOR TACO
|$10.25
Two fire roasted pork tacos, diced yellow onion, caramelized pineapple & fresh cilantro. Served with house-made corn tortilla.
|POLLO ASADO TACO
|$9.00
Two 24hr marinated grilled chicken tacos, guacamole, diced yellow onion & fresh cilantro. Served with house-made corn tortilla.
|PESCADO TACO
|$9.95
Two beer battered corvina fish tacos, green cabbage, roasted jalapeño & garlic mayo, diced yellow onion & cilantro.
Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine - 35-03 Broadway
35-03 Broadway, Astoria
|Chicken Taco
|$21.95
Homemade fresh corn tortillas, jalapeno marinated chicken, queso asado, chile arbol salsa, pickled red onions, cilantro
(GLUTEN FREE)
|Fish Tacos
|$22.95
Market fish, pineapple guajillo marinated, chile chipotle aioli, coleslaw, cilantro
|Shrimp Tacos
|$22.95
Home made corn tortillas, guajillo marinated, chipotle aioli, queso fresco, coleslaw
The Thirsty Koala
35-12 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
|Earth Chili Tacos (Vegan, Gluten Free)
|$14.00
Four soft corn tacos. Our vegan chili is made with mushrooms, black beans, fava, carrots, onions, celery, tomato, jalapeño and cilantro and our special blend of seasonings. Garnished with pico de Gallo, fresh avocado, charred salsa verde, fresh cilantro and walnuts (Nuts, gluten free, dairy free)
|Beef Short Rib Barbacoa Tacos (GF)
|$20.00
Four pastured beef short rib tacos, cooked low and slow barbacoa style with the right amount of heat, sweet and smoky, on artisanal soft corn tortillas, fresh cabbage, pico de gallo, guacamole, caramelized cippolini onions, radish,, house made coriander aioli,, fresh cilantro and limes
|Fish Tacos (GF)
|$20.00
Artisanal corn tortillas, fresh cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado, daikon, house made aioli, charred salsa verde, fresh coriander
Hot Peppers - Astoria - 28-21 Steinway St
28-21 Steinway St, Astoria
|Tacos
|$8.95