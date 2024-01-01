Teriyaki bowls in Astoria
Astoria restaurants that serve teriyaki bowls
Hero Thai & Izakaya
34-16 Broadway, Astoria
|L.Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl
|$12.95
|Salmon Teriyaki Rice Bowl
|$18.95
Grilled salmon teriyaki over rice, steamed broccoli, teriyaki sauce, sesame
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • POKE
Poke Burrito
3707 30th Ave, Astoria
|Teriyaki Chicken & Shrimp Bowl [cooked]
|$14.00
Chicken breast, shrimp, cucumber, sweet onions, corn, edamame, teriyaki sauce, seaweed salad, crab salad, scallions, sesame seeds, onion crisps, wonton crisps