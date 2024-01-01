Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki bowls in Astoria

Astoria restaurants
Astoria restaurants that serve teriyaki bowls

Hero Thai & Izakaya

34-16 Broadway, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
L.Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl$12.95
Salmon Teriyaki Rice Bowl$18.95
Grilled salmon teriyaki over rice, steamed broccoli, teriyaki sauce, sesame
More about Hero Thai & Izakaya
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • POKE

Poke Burrito

3707 30th Ave, Astoria

Avg 4.1 (261 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Teriyaki Chicken & Shrimp Bowl [cooked]$14.00
Chicken breast, shrimp, cucumber, sweet onions, corn, edamame, teriyaki sauce, seaweed salad, crab salad, scallions, sesame seeds, onion crisps, wonton crisps
More about Poke Burrito
Consumer pic

 

Flaming Grill

35-07 Ditmars Boulevard, Queens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Teriyaki Shrimp Quinoa Bowl$14.00
Shrimp, Broccoli, Kale, Carrots, Mushrooms and Scallion with Teriyaki Sauce
More about Flaming Grill

