Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Thai tea in
Astoria
/
Astoria
/
Thai Tea
Astoria restaurants that serve thai tea
Hero Thai & Izakaya
34-16 Broadway, Astoria
No reviews yet
Thai Iced Tea with Milk
$4.00
More about Hero Thai & Izakaya
Lotus 1 Vietnamese - 4119 31st Ave
4119 31st Ave, Queens
No reviews yet
Thai Tea (iced)
$6.00
Sweet & creamy
More about Lotus 1 Vietnamese - 4119 31st Ave
Browse other tasty dishes in Astoria
Souvlaki
Caesar Salad
Crispy Chicken
Fish Tacos
Chicken Tenders
Dumplings
Quesadillas
Tacos
Neighborhoods within Astoria to explore
Astoria
Avg 4.3
(35 restaurants)
More near Astoria to explore
Bronx
Avg 4.3
(133 restaurants)
Long Island City
Avg 4.5
(85 restaurants)
Flushing
Avg 4.3
(46 restaurants)
Jackson Heights
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Edgewater
Avg 4.8
(17 restaurants)
Sunnyside
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Woodside
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
East Elmhurst
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Cliffside Park
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2525 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(78 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(766 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(396 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(102 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(135 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(141 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.3
(619 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston