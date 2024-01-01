Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai tea in Astoria

Astoria restaurants
Toast

Astoria restaurants that serve thai tea

Main pic

 

Hero Thai & Izakaya

34-16 Broadway, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Iced Tea with Milk$4.00
More about Hero Thai & Izakaya
Item pic

 

Lotus 1 Vietnamese - 4119 31st Ave

4119 31st Ave, Queens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Tea (iced)$6.00
Sweet & creamy
More about Lotus 1 Vietnamese - 4119 31st Ave

