Tortas in Astoria

Astoria restaurants
Toast

Astoria restaurants that serve tortas

Item pic

 

Citrico Cafe

3290 36th St, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Torta de Milanesa$16.00
Bolillo bread | Chicken Milanesa | Japanese Mayo | Queso Oaxaca | L.O.T. | Pickled Jalapeno | Chipotle Crema | Refried Beans | Avocado | comes with French fries, house “secret sauce
More about Citrico Cafe
Item pic

 

Chela & Garnacha - 33-09 36th Ave

33-09 36th Ave, Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Torta Adobo$13.00
Hearty Mexico city sandwich with slow roasted pork loin marinated in our great grandmothers adobo recipe. Includes avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, crispy cheese and jalapenos or chipotle.
Torta Aguacate$13.00
Hearty Mexico city sandwich with lots of avocado and salsa roja. Includes avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, crispy cheese and jalapenos or chipotle.
Torta Birria$13.00
Hearty Mexico city sandwich with Jalisco style beef. Includes avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, crispy cheese and jalapenos or chipotle.
More about Chela & Garnacha - 33-09 36th Ave

