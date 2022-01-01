Tortas in Astoria
Astoria restaurants that serve tortas
More about Citrico Cafe
Citrico Cafe
3290 36th St, Queens
|Torta de Milanesa
|$16.00
Bolillo bread | Chicken Milanesa | Japanese Mayo | Queso Oaxaca | L.O.T. | Pickled Jalapeno | Chipotle Crema | Refried Beans | Avocado | comes with French fries, house “secret sauce
More about Chela & Garnacha - 33-09 36th Ave
Chela & Garnacha - 33-09 36th Ave
33-09 36th Ave, Astoria
|Torta Adobo
|$13.00
Hearty Mexico city sandwich with slow roasted pork loin marinated in our great grandmothers adobo recipe. Includes avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, crispy cheese and jalapenos or chipotle.
|Torta Aguacate
|$13.00
Hearty Mexico city sandwich with lots of avocado and salsa roja. Includes avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, crispy cheese and jalapenos or chipotle.
|Torta Birria
|$13.00
Hearty Mexico city sandwich with Jalisco style beef. Includes avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, crispy cheese and jalapenos or chipotle.