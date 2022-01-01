Astoria restaurants you'll love

Astoria restaurants
Astoria's top cuisines

American
Seafood
Must-try Astoria restaurants

Ship Out image

 

Ship Out

92351 Lewis and Clark Rd, Astoria

All American Cheese Burger$13.00
Over 1/3 pound of FRESH ground beef grilled to perfection and served on a pub bun with fresh cut romaine, tomato, red onion and dill pickle chips. Served with our crispy fries.
Halibut$23.00
Four pieces of wild Pacific Halibut, our crispy fries, fresh coleslaw two tartar sauce and a lemon quarter.
Clam Chowder
Our own recipe! Served with a piece of grilled baguette and crackers.
Mo's Seafood & Chowder image

 

Mo's Seafood & Chowder

101 15th St., Astoria

Halibut Fish & Chips$18.95
Beer battered halibut fish & chips served with your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.
Garlic Bread$3.00
Two pieces of our Garlic Parmesan Cheese Bread
Cod Fish & Chips$15.95
Panko breaded Cod Fish & Chips served with tartar sauce and your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.
Astoria's Portway, LLC image

 

Astoria's Portway, LLC

422 W. Marine Drive, Astoria

The Logger Restaurant llc

42894 Old Highway 30\r\nAstoria, OR 97103, Astoria

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Astoria

Clams

