Astoria restaurants you'll love
Must-try Astoria restaurants
More about Ship Out
Ship Out
92351 Lewis and Clark Rd, Astoria
|Popular items
|All American Cheese Burger
|$13.00
Over 1/3 pound of FRESH ground beef grilled to perfection and served on a pub bun with fresh cut romaine, tomato, red onion and dill pickle chips. Served with our crispy fries.
|Halibut
|$23.00
Four pieces of wild Pacific Halibut, our crispy fries, fresh coleslaw two tartar sauce and a lemon quarter.
|Clam Chowder
Our own recipe! Served with a piece of grilled baguette and crackers.
More about Mo's Seafood & Chowder
Mo's Seafood & Chowder
101 15th St., Astoria
|Popular items
|Halibut Fish & Chips
|$18.95
Beer battered halibut fish & chips served with your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.
|Garlic Bread
|$3.00
Two pieces of our Garlic Parmesan Cheese Bread
|Cod Fish & Chips
|$15.95
Panko breaded Cod Fish & Chips served with tartar sauce and your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.
More about Astoria's Portway, LLC
Astoria's Portway, LLC
422 W. Marine Drive, Astoria
More about The Logger Restaurant llc
The Logger Restaurant llc
42894 Old Highway 30\r\nAstoria, OR 97103, Astoria