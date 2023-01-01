Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Astoria

Go
Astoria restaurants
Toast

Astoria restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Consumer pic

 

Rogue Pier 39 Public House - Astoria - 100 39th St (Pier 39)

100 39th St (Pier 39), Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Double Chocolate Cake$8.00
More about Rogue Pier 39 Public House - Astoria - 100 39th St (Pier 39)
Consumer pic

 

The Sea Crab House

1 12th street unit 1, Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Molten Chocolate Cake$13.00
More about The Sea Crab House

Browse other tasty dishes in Astoria

Cake

Pies

Prawns

Fish Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Caesar Salad

Clams

Tacos

Map

More near Astoria to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (392 restaurants)

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (46 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Seaside

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Mcminnville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Warrenton

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (392 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Newport

No reviews yet

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (681 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (314 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1093 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston