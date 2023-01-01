Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Astoria

Go
Astoria restaurants
Toast

Astoria restaurants that serve garlic bread

Mo's Seafood & Chowder image

 

Mo's Seafood & Chowder - Astoria

101 15th St., Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/2 Garlic Bread$1.75
Garlic Bread$3.00
Garlic Parmesan Cheese Bread$3.00
More about Mo's Seafood & Chowder - Astoria
Consumer pic

 

The Sea Crab House

1 12th street unit 1, Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Bread$0.00
More about The Sea Crab House

Browse other tasty dishes in Astoria

Tacos

Salmon

Cake

Cheeseburgers

Clams

Pies

Fish And Chips

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Astoria to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (402 restaurants)

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (45 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Seaside

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Mcminnville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Warrenton

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (402 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Newport

No reviews yet

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (697 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (318 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1110 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston