Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garlic bread in
Astoria
/
Astoria
/
Garlic Bread
Astoria restaurants that serve garlic bread
Mo's Seafood & Chowder - Astoria
101 15th St., Astoria
No reviews yet
1/2 Garlic Bread
$1.75
Garlic Bread
$3.00
Garlic Parmesan Cheese Bread
$3.00
More about Mo's Seafood & Chowder - Astoria
The Sea Crab House
1 12th street unit 1, Astoria
No reviews yet
Garlic Bread
$0.00
More about The Sea Crab House
Browse other tasty dishes in Astoria
Tacos
Salmon
Cake
Cheeseburgers
Clams
Pies
Fish And Chips
Chicken Tenders
More near Astoria to explore
Portland
Avg 4.5
(402 restaurants)
Vancouver
Avg 4.5
(58 restaurants)
Beaverton
Avg 4.6
(45 restaurants)
Lake Oswego
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Seaside
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
Hillsboro
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Mcminnville
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Sherwood
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Warrenton
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Portland
Avg 4.5
(402 restaurants)
Olympia
Avg 4.3
(35 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.5
(67 restaurants)
Newport
No reviews yet
Hood River
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Corvallis
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(269 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(697 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(318 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(302 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(151 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1110 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston