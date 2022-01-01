Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Astoria

Go
Astoria restaurants
Toast

Astoria restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Mo's Seafood & Chowder - Astoria

101 15th St., Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Fillet$20.95
More about Mo's Seafood & Chowder - Astoria
Consumer pic

 

Rogue Pier 39 Public House - Astoria - 100 39th St (Pier 39)

100 39th St (Pier 39), Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blackened Salmon Sandwich$16.00
Fresh Salmon, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce on a sesame seed bun.
More about Rogue Pier 39 Public House - Astoria - 100 39th St (Pier 39)

Browse other tasty dishes in Astoria

Chicken Tenders

Clams

Clam Chowder

Cheeseburgers

Caesar Salad

Chicken Burgers

Map

More near Astoria to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (356 restaurants)

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Seaside

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Mcminnville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Warrenton

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (356 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (623 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (299 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (274 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1031 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston