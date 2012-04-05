Astoria Pizza
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
13436 Jefferson Davis, Woodbridge VA 22191
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Spot on Mill Street - 406 Mill Street - Occoquan, VA - 703-499-8809
4.7 • 159
406 Mill Street Occoquan, VA 22125
View restaurant
Rocco Chicken - 14555 Jefferson Davis Hwy
No Reviews
14555 Richmond Highway Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Woodbridge
Two Brothers Chicken - Woodbridge
4.5 • 2,861
14845 Build America dr Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurant