Go
Banner picView gallery

Astoria Pizza

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

13436 Jefferson Davis

Woodbridge, VA 22191

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

13436 Jefferson Davis, Woodbridge VA 22191

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Electric Palm
orange starNo Reviews
12745 Sea Ray Lane Woodbridge, VA 22192
View restaurantnext
Brickmakers Cafe
orange star4.3 • 218
9751 Ox Rd Lorton, VA 22079
View restaurantnext
The Secret Garden Cafe
orange star4.5 • 1,450
404 Mill St Occoquan, VA 22125
View restaurantnext
The Spot on Mill Street - 406 Mill Street - Occoquan, VA - 703-499-8809
orange star4.7 • 159
406 Mill Street Occoquan, VA 22125
View restaurantnext
Rocco Chicken - 14555 Jefferson Davis Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
14555 Richmond Highway Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurantnext
Two Brothers Chicken - Woodbridge
orange star4.5 • 2,861
14845 Build America dr Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Woodbridge

Two Brothers Chicken - Woodbridge
orange star4.5 • 2,861
14845 Build America dr Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurantnext
Tasty Crab
orange star4.3 • 480
14477 Potomac Mills Road Woodbridge, VA 22192
View restaurantnext
Brew Republic Bierwerks
orange star4.2 • 478
15201 Potomac Town Place Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurantnext
Hot Chikn Kitchn
orange star4.5 • 203
14313 Potomac Mills Rd Woodbridge, VA 22192
View restaurantnext
Aroma Latin Fusion - 15200 Potomac Town Pl Suite 120
orange star4.5 • 12
15200 Potomac Town Pl Suite 120 Woodbridge, VA 22191
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Woodbridge

Lorton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Annandale

No reviews yet

Manassas

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.2 (90 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (166 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Centreville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Astoria Pizza

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston