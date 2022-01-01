Go
Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken image

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

Open today 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

320 Reviews

$$

1819 7th ST NW

Washington, DC 20001

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Small Spicy Steak Fries$3.50
Choice of Spicy Dry Rub • CHOOSE HEAT: Mild, Medium or Out of this World Hot!
Chicken Fingers$9.50
Chicken fingers with a choice of dipping sauce.
BYO Half Dozen$22.00
Build Your Own. Choose any combination of doughnuts.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

1819 7th ST NW, Washington DC 20001

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Capo Deli

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Never Looked Better

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hanumah

No reviews yet

Bar Restaurant offering Lao food and craft cocktails

Causa

No reviews yet

Bienvenido Causa! Causa is a Peruvian Fine Dining destination from Chef Carlos Delgado, and Glendon Hartley and Chad Spangler from Service bar. Causa will feature fresh ceviche, whole fish preparations, wood grilled anticucho, and an exploration of Peruvian coastal and Andes cuisine.
Find refreshment in an extensive cocktail list, sample from one of America's largest pisco libraries, or enjoy a respectable menu of fun natural & South American wines.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

orange star4.6 • 320 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston