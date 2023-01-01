Astro Fun World -
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
301 Illinois Highway 59, Aurora IL 60504
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Little Leilani Asian Fusion
No Reviews
4334 East New York Street Unit 102 Aurora, IL 60504
View restaurant
Bit Theater - 4034 Fox Valley Center Drive
No Reviews
4034 Fox Valley Center Drive Aurora, IL 60504
View restaurant
Bombay Chopsticks by India House
No Reviews
1568 W OGDEN AVE SUITE 148 NAPERVILLE, IL 60540
View restaurant