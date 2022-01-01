Go
Toast

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

Falls Church, Virginia

CHICKEN • DONUTS

7511 Leesburg Pike • $

Avg 3.9 (1115 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheddar Biscuit$3.50
Chicken Fingers$9.50
with Choice of Dipping Sauce
Fried Chicken$10.75
Fried Chicken with Lettuce & Tomato, Choice of Bun and Choice of Sauce.
Creme Brulee$4.25
Yeast doughnut with brûléed vanilla glaze and vanilla pastry cream filling
Fried Chicken Breakfast$8.50
Fried Chicken with Choice of Bun, customize it with add-ons to make it your own.
Half Dozen$23.00
- Limited to 2 cherry blossom doughnuts per half dozen. For additional cherry blossom doughnuts, please add them to the order individually.
Build Your Own. Pick any combination of doughnuts.
Take 5$4.25
Star Wars Doughnut$4.50
Fried Chicken Honey$9.00
Fried Chicken with Honey Butter on it, Hot Sauce and Choice of Bun.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

7511 Leesburg Pike

Falls Church VA

Sunday8:30 am - 6:30 pm
Monday8:30 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 6:30 pm
Friday8:30 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 6:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Island Fin Poke

No reviews yet

Hawaiian Cuisine, Come in and enjoy!

Bing & Bao

No reviews yet

Chinese Street Food & Grill

10 PIZZA

No reviews yet

10 PIZZA 18" X-Large Stone-Baked NY Pizza in City of Falls Church.
"Premium toppings are fresh and all are made in the shop from scratch. Our dough is a real fermented dough, only using simple ingredients like flour, yeast, salt, and extra virgin olive oil. All pies are hand-tossed. Our 18" Pie is much larger than our competitor's.

Plaka Grill 1216 Broad St

No reviews yet

Gotta get to Plaka!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston