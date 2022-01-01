Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
Falls Church, Virginia
CHICKEN • DONUTS
7511 Leesburg Pike • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7511 Leesburg Pike
Falls Church VA
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Monday
|8:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 6:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Island Fin Poke
Hawaiian Cuisine, Come in and enjoy!
Bing & Bao
Chinese Street Food & Grill
10 PIZZA
10 PIZZA 18" X-Large Stone-Baked NY Pizza in City of Falls Church.
"Premium toppings are fresh and all are made in the shop from scratch. Our dough is a real fermented dough, only using simple ingredients like flour, yeast, salt, and extra virgin olive oil. All pies are hand-tossed. Our 18" Pie is much larger than our competitor's.
Plaka Grill 1216 Broad St
Gotta get to Plaka!