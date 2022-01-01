Go
Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • DONUTS

1308 G St NW • $

Avg 4.3 (3083 reviews)

Popular Items

Tator Tots$3.35
Cherry Blossom$4.50
Square Doughnut filled with Tart Red Cherry Jam, Cream Cheese Glaze
Maple Bacon$4.25
Yeast doughnut with maple glaze topped with smoked bacon pieces.
Vanilla Glazed$3.25
Yeast doughnut with vanilla glaze.
BYO Half Dozen$23.00
- Limited to 2 cherry blossom doughnuts per half dozen. For additional cherry blossom doughnuts, please add them to the order individually.
Build Your Own. Choose any combination of doughnuts.
Chicken Fingers$9.50
Chicken fingers with a choice of dipping sauce.
Fried Chicken Honey$9.25
Fried chicken breast with honey butter and hot sauce on your choice of bun.
Creme Brulee$4.25
Yeast doughnut with brûléed vanilla glaze and vanilla pastry cream filling.
Assorted Dozen$40.00
2 maple bacon, 2 crème brûlée, 2 vanilla glaze, 2 PB&J, and one each of the special monthly flavors.
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1308 G St NW

Washington DC

Sunday9:00 am - 11:25 am, 12:00 pm - 2:45 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:25 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:25 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:25 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:25 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:25 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:25 am, 12:00 pm - 4:45 pm
