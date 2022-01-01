Go
Astro Kitchens ATX

Healthy approach to eating

13101 Harold Green Rd

Popular Items

Dr Pepper$2.50
ASTRO SPACE BALLS - (HEALTHY SNACK!)$6.00
Medjool dates, a pinch of cayenne pepper, crushed walnuts & pecans, rolled in toasted coconut.
BOAR'S HEAD HAM & CHEDDAR SUB$12.50
Boar's Head ham, cheddar cheese, ice burger lettuce & red onion
TX Chicken Tornado, Chicken breast, Squash, black beans, corn, jalapeños$12.00
BOAR'S HEAD BLACKENED TURKEY ON CROISSANT$12.50
Boar's Head blackened turkey, swiss cheese, tomato, mixed greens on a croissant.
Turkey Thai Meatball$12.00
Massaman curried Turkey meatballs, sweet potatoes, mushrooms, over rice.
Coke$2.50
Sprite$2.50
MOMMA'S MEATLOAF$12.00
Meatloaf, broccoli & blackened creamer potatoes
Shrimp & Rice$12.00
Argentinian Red Shrimp, Asparagus, Lemon basmati rice topped with a garlic butter medallion.
Location

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
