Astro Lab Brewing

We are a micro-brewery focused on bringing you hop-forward and innovative beers. Online ordering with easy pick up. Enjoy fresh, unique and local flavors.

8216 Georgia Ave

Avg 4.7 (175 reviews)

Popular Items

Hohle Fels 4pk$16.00
GERMAN STYLE EXPORT HELLES
6% abv
A 50 day lager, this beer is complex and beautiful. Showcasing German Pilsner, Munich and Vienna Malt with a classic Bavarian yeast and noble hop addition of T-45 Hallertau Mittelfrüh that provides spice and hints of dried flowers. A beer to liven things up as we transition from Winter to Spring!
Battle of Nantes 4pk$16.00
German Style Schwarzbier
5.2% abv
An All Black lager with a hints of claret classic dark lager mouthfeel inspired by our times in Europe. Crisp and balanced by specialty and roasted malts for complexity.
Rock Creek Lager 4pk$13.00
Rock Creek Lager
4.2%
Hops: Czech Saaz
A classic little gem using only authentic german malted barley, old world lager yeast and select bohemian hops.
A delicate malt backbone provides fresh doughy bread aromatics with hints of fruit and spice that follow to the palate with a clean, snappy, refreshing finish.
Here's to lager life!
Fresh As 4pk$18.00
IPA
7.1% abv
Fresh in name, Fresh As in nature! This IPA is as fresh and bright as a Spring day. Fruit and tropical juice notes on the nose that follow to the palate with white grape, citrus, passion fruit, and pine flavors. Moderate carbonation leads to a lush finish.
Candy Jail 4pk$19.00
IPA
6.9% abv
In Candy Jail — our latest collaboration with beer writer Phil Runco — we compliment Anchovy hops with big scoops of almighty Citra and a trio of cultivars from New Zealand’s FreestyleHops: Motueka, Nelson Sauvin, and NZ Cascade. With their melon, grapefruit, lemon lime, and white grape vibes all swirling in the mix, this is one sweet as IPA.
Location

8216 Georgia Ave

Silver Spring MD

Sunday4:01 am - 12:00 am
Monday4:01 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 12:00 am
Thursday4:01 am - 12:00 am
Friday4:01 am - 12:00 am
Saturday4:01 am - 12:00 am
