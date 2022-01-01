Astro Lab Brewing

IPA

6.9% abv

In Candy Jail — our latest collaboration with beer writer Phil Runco — we compliment Anchovy hops with big scoops of almighty Citra and a trio of cultivars from New Zealand’s FreestyleHops: Motueka, Nelson Sauvin, and NZ Cascade. With their melon, grapefruit, lemon lime, and white grape vibes all swirling in the mix, this is one sweet as IPA.

