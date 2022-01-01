Go
Consumer pic

Astro's Pizza

Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

237 Main St.

Amagansett, NY 11930

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

237 Main St., Amagansett NY 11930

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

The Stephen Talkhouse

No reviews yet

Live music venue since 1987

Wolffer Kitchen Amagansett

No reviews yet

Bohemian eatery in the heart of the Hamptons

Moby’s

No reviews yet

We are closed for the 2020 season and look forward to welcoming you back in the spring of 2021!

Carissa's the Bakery

No reviews yet

Our flagship bakery + cafe, serving an all day menu, pastries & our signature breads. est. 2019.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Astro's Pizza

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston