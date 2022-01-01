Go
Toast

AT 580 Market

580 Walnut St. Suite 130

Popular Items

Big 580 Chicken Sandwich$7.80
Crispy Chicken, Onion Straws, Coleslaw, BBQ Sauce, Hawaiian Bun, Side of Kettle Chips
Tuna Salad Sandwich$7.80
White Albacore, Sharp Cheddar, Vine Ripened Tomato, Toasted Ciabatta, Side of Kettle Chips
Breakfast Sandwich$5.90
Your choice of Bagel, English Muffin, Croissant, White, Wheat or Rye. Eggs cooked to order, Choice of Meat and Cheese
Loaded Breakfast Potatoes$4.75
Potatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Jalapenos
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$7.80
Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Sriracha-Mayo, Hawaiian Bun, Side of Kettle Chips
Custom Omelets$5.90
3 Egg Omelet
Choose 4 Filling Options
American Cheese, PepperJack, Provolone, Cheddar, Feta, Swiss
Sausage, Bacon, Turkey Sausage, Ham Goetta, Quinoa
Diced Tomatoes, Red Onion, Asparagus, Caramelized Onion, Mushrooms, Spinach, Roasted Red Pepper, Grilled Squash Mix
Turkey Panini$7.80
Mozzarella-Provolone, Tomatoes, Basil Aioli, Focaccia, Side of Kettle Chips
Traditional Breakfast$5.90
3 Cage-Free Brown Eggs (Choose Style), Choose 1 Meat with Toast
Bad A** Burrito$5.90
3 Cage-Free Brown Eggs Scrambled, Sausage, Tomatoes, Black Beans, PepperJack, Side of Salsa
Sauces & Dressings$0.50
Location

Cincinnati OH

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:20 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:20 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:20 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:20 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:20 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
