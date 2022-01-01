The Doyle Hotel
Come in and enjoy!
7 N Market Street
Location
7 N Market Street
Duncannon PA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Simply Turkey & More
UNDER THE COMMENT SECTION, PUT THE MAKE/MODEL/COLOR OF YOUR CAR FOR CURBSIDE PICKUP.
PLEASE PULL UP TO THE EXITING DOOR ALONG SIDE OF THE RESTAURANT.
Brother's Pizzeria
We're glad you stopped by!
VFW Post 7463 Canteen
Come on in and enjoy!
Comida De Fuego LLC
Authentic Mexican dishes catered and grilled for your event. Onsite catering available as well. Food truck coming soon!