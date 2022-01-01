Go
  • At Sara's Table Chester Creek Cafe

At Sara's Table Chester Creek Cafe

Now open with drive-thru! order online, by phone or at the speaker box. Wine and beer also available to go!

1902 East 8th St

Popular Items

GLBT$17.00
Guacamole, lettuce, bacon, tomato on toasted ciabatta.
*Gluten-Free By Request*
Grass Fed Burger$16.00
Peterson's limousine beef burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, Positively 3rd Street Bakery wheat bun.
*Gluten-Free By Request*
Cubano Perfecto$18.00
Yker acres smoked and pulled pork shoulder, pomegranate Bbq sauce, house-made slaw, whole wheat bun. Choice of side.
*Gluten-free by request
*nut allergy
Curry w/ Tofu$20.00
Baked Tofu, broccoli, carrot, red bell pepper, zucchini, onion, coconut milk, red curry, white basmati rice, fresh lime, cilantro & sesame seeds.
*Gluten-Free*
*Vegan*
Thai Curry Chicken$24.00
Organic chicken, broccoli, carrot, red bell pepper, zucchini, onion, coconut milk, red curry, white basmati rice, fresh lime, cilantro & sesame seeds.
*gluten-free
Buttermilk Pancake$11.00
2 cakes served with maple mascarpone & maple syrup. Optional filling choices.
*Tree Nut Allergy
*Vegetarian
Falafel Burger$16.00
Impossible burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, Positively 3rd Street Bakery wheat bun. Choice of side.
*Vegan By Request*
*Gluten Free By Request*
Vegan/Veggie Wrap (Gluten Free Tortilla)$16.00
assorted forest mushrooms, kale & spinach mix, winter squash, tri-colored carrots,, vegan sambal, with zested fennel guacamole on toasted ciabatta. Choice of side. *Vegan
*vegan
*gluten-free by request *Our gluten-free bread is not vegan.
Location

1902 East 8th St

Duluth MN

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
