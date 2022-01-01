Go
Toast

@ THE DECK

Welcome to the "Best Kept Secret in New Port Rhode Island"... as told by our regulars and visiting travelers alike.

1 Waites Wharf

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Sandwich$19.00
Fried, brined in Buttermilk, Chicken Breast w/ House Sriracha-Mayo, Lettuce, & pickled Onions on a Brioche Bun. Add Fries or a Salad from our Sides Menu.
Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine Lettuce, House made Caesar dressing, Croutons, Parmesan cheese, & white Anchovies
Truffle Chips$8.00
French Fries seasoned with Parmesan, Truffle, & Herbs
Chicken Piccata Family Dinner$60.00
Served over Fettuccine with garlic, capote capers, white wine, butter & lemon zest. *Feeds approx. 4 ppl.
Seared LocalTuna$28.00
Sauteed Panko crusted Cod w/ lemon served over Asparagus, & Roasted Tomatoes.
Garlic Mashed Potatoes$7.00
Wings$13.00
Fried Chicken Wings; Choice of Sweet & Sour, Buffalo-style, Coke-Cola BBQ, or Plain!... Orders of 6pc. or 12 pcs.
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Wings$13.99
Delicious & juicy chicken wing portions. Choose your sauces in the options menu.
Short Rib Ravioli$24.00
Served with smoked Bacon & Shitake Mushrooms in a Bourbon Cream Sauce.
See full menu

Location

1 Waites Wharf

Newport RI

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

DOCKSIDE/RIPTIDES

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Smugglers Waterfront Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Surf Club

No reviews yet

Located in the basement of Newport Bay Club, Surf Club prides itself on high quality ingredients and laid back, comfortable atmosphere. Come try our brick oven pizzas or delicious shared plates.

Freaky Burrito

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston