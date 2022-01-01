Go
At the Post Sports Bar & Grill image

At the Post Sports Bar & Grill

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3701 Hopewell Road

Louisville, KY 40299

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

3701 Hopewell Road, Louisville KY 40299

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Saint Michael's Catholic Church

No reviews yet

Large Catholic community with AMAZING fish fries! Come check out out!
Friday 4:30pm to 8pm

Angio's Italian Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Barcelona Bistro Bar

No reviews yet

Authentic cuisine from Spain.
Tues-Sat , 4pm-8pm
Sunday, 11am-2pm

Impellizzeri's Pizza

No reviews yet

Louisville's Original Homemade Pizza and Pasta Kitchen.

At the Post Sports Bar & Grill

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston