Chicken salad in Atco
Atco restaurants that serve chicken salad
Racks Pub & Grill - Atco
286 Whitehorse pike, Atco
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.00
buffalo tails, romaine iceberg blend, tomato, onions, crumbled blue cheese, buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing
PALLADINO'S MARKET - 482 WHITE HORSE PIKE Store 2
482 WHITE HORSE PIKE Store 2, ATCO
|Chicken Salad 16oz
|$11.99
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.99
Chicken Salad Wrap - served with a huge helping of Chicken salad with diced celery, mayo
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
|$10.99
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap - served with romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, egg and Caesar dressing