Chicken sandwiches in Atco

Atco restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Racks Pub & Grill - Atco
286 Whitehorse pike, Atco
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$11.00
marinara, provolone & mozzarella cheese, italian roll
PALLADINO'S MARKET - 482 WHITE HORSE PIKE Store 2
482 WHITE HORSE PIKE Store 2, ATCO
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
2 perfectly grilled pieces of chicken breast marinated overnight in Italian Dressing served with your choice of cheese.
|Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
|$11.99
A hand breaded and pan fried Chicken Cutlet sandwich served with your choice of cheese. Top it off with our homemade Marinara Sauce, Long hots ,Roasted Red Peppers or Broccoli rabe
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.99
The Chicken Salad Sandwich is served with a huge helping of Chicken Salad with diced celery, mayo and a cheese of your choice