Chicken sandwiches in Atco

Atco restaurants
Atco restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Banner pic

 

Racks Pub & Grill - Atco

286 Whitehorse pike, Atco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parm Sandwich$11.00
marinara, provolone & mozzarella cheese, italian roll
Restaurant banner

 

PALLADINO'S MARKET - 482 WHITE HORSE PIKE Store 2

482 WHITE HORSE PIKE Store 2, ATCO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.99
2 perfectly grilled pieces of chicken breast marinated overnight in Italian Dressing served with your choice of cheese.
Chicken Cutlet Sandwich$11.99
A hand breaded and pan fried Chicken Cutlet sandwich served with your choice of cheese. Top it off with our homemade Marinara Sauce, Long hots ,Roasted Red Peppers or Broccoli rabe
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.99
The Chicken Salad Sandwich is served with a huge helping of Chicken Salad with diced celery, mayo and a cheese of your choice
