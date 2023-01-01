Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Atco

Atco restaurants
Atco restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Racks Pub & Grill - Atco

286 Whitehorse pike, Atco

TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
grilled or crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, blue cheese dressing in a white flour tortilla
Honey BBQ Chicken Wrap$11.00
grilled or crispy chicken, honey bbq sauce, bacon, monterey jack cheddar blend, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, ranch dressing in a flour tortilla
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
grilled or crispy chicken, romaine, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing, white flour tortilla
PALLADINO'S MARKET - 482 WHITE HORSE PIKE Store 2

482 WHITE HORSE PIKE Store 2, ATCO

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Wrap$10.99
Chicken Salad Wrap - served with a huge helping of Chicken salad with diced celery, mayo
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$10.99
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap - served with romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, egg and Caesar dressing
Chicken Cutlet Caesar Salad Wrap$10.99
Chicken Cutlet Caesar Wrap - served with romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, egg and Caesar dressing
