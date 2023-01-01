Chicken wraps in Atco
Atco restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Racks Pub & Grill - Atco
Racks Pub & Grill - Atco
286 Whitehorse pike, Atco
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
grilled or crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, blue cheese dressing in a white flour tortilla
|Honey BBQ Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
grilled or crispy chicken, honey bbq sauce, bacon, monterey jack cheddar blend, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, ranch dressing in a flour tortilla
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.00
grilled or crispy chicken, romaine, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing, white flour tortilla
More about PALLADINO'S MARKET - 482 WHITE HORSE PIKE Store 2
PALLADINO'S MARKET - 482 WHITE HORSE PIKE Store 2
482 WHITE HORSE PIKE Store 2, ATCO
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.99
Chicken Salad Wrap - served with a huge helping of Chicken salad with diced celery, mayo
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
|$10.99
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap - served with romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, egg and Caesar dressing
|Chicken Cutlet Caesar Salad Wrap
|$10.99
Chicken Cutlet Caesar Wrap - served with romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, egg and Caesar dressing