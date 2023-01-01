Grilled chicken in Atco
Atco restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Racks Pub & Grill - Atco
Racks Pub & Grill - Atco
286 Whitehorse pike, Atco
|Grilled Chicken Sandwhich
|$13.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato, spicy honey mustard sauce, toasted ciabatta bread
More about PALLADINO'S MARKET - 482 WHITE HORSE PIKE Store 2
PALLADINO'S MARKET - 482 WHITE HORSE PIKE Store 2
482 WHITE HORSE PIKE Store 2, ATCO
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
2 perfectly grilled pieces of chicken breast marinated overnight in Italian Dressing served with your choice of cheese.
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
|$10.99
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap - served with romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, egg and Caesar dressing
|"The Double Chin" Grilled Chicken
|$12.99
2 pieces of Grilled Chicken served with fresh mozzarella, prosciutto and drizzled with a balsamic glaze