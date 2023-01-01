Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Atco

Atco restaurants
Atco restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Banner pic

 

Racks Pub & Grill - Atco

286 Whitehorse pike, Atco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwhich$13.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato, spicy honey mustard sauce, toasted ciabatta bread
More about Racks Pub & Grill - Atco
Restaurant banner

 

PALLADINO'S MARKET - 482 WHITE HORSE PIKE Store 2

482 WHITE HORSE PIKE Store 2, ATCO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.99
2 perfectly grilled pieces of chicken breast marinated overnight in Italian Dressing served with your choice of cheese.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$10.99
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap - served with romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, egg and Caesar dressing
"The Double Chin" Grilled Chicken$12.99
2 pieces of Grilled Chicken served with fresh mozzarella, prosciutto and drizzled with a balsamic glaze
More about PALLADINO'S MARKET - 482 WHITE HORSE PIKE Store 2

