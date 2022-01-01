Go
Toast

Ate-Oh-Ate - Burnside

Enjoy some of Portland's best Hawaiian food. Classic Hawaiian Plate Lunch at it's finest - most plates come with two scoop rice and some of our famous creamy mac salad. So ono!

2454 E Burnside St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Grilled Korean Chicken$14.95
Grilled Boneless Thighs with Spicy Sweet Korean Sauce and Won Bok Kimchi. Served with Steamed Rice and Choice of Mac Salad or Green Salad with Creamy Sesame-Shoyu Dressing.
Grilled Teriyaki Tofu$13.95
Surata Tofu Marinated in Teriyaki & Grilled. Served with Rice and Choice of Macaroni Salad or Green Salad
Korean Style Adds Spicy Sweet Korean Sauce and Kimchi.
Vegetarian
Katsu Chicken$13.95
Panko-Crusted Chicken Cutlets Fried & Served with House Katsu Sauce. Served with Rice and Choice of Mac Salad or Green Salad with Creamy Sesame-Shoyu Salad Dressing.
Shoyu Chicken$13.95
Boneless Chicken Thighs Braised in Soy, Brown Sugar, Ginger and Star Anise. Served over Rice with Choice of Mac Salad or Green Salad.
Butter Mochi$3.95
Classic Hawaiian Dessert. Sweet Rice Flour, Coconut Milk, Eggs and Butter Baked Into A Delicious Chewy Treat
Kal-Bi Ribs$17.95
Grilled Thin Cut Beef Short Ribs in Korean Marinade. Served with Rice and Choice of Mac Salad or Green Salad with Sesame-Shoyu Dressing.
Mac Salad$3.45
Classic Hawaiian Style Creamy Mac Salad with Cabbage, Carrot, Grated Sweet Onion and Hard Boiled Egg
Kalua Pig & Cabbage$13.95
Pork Shoulder Slow Roasted in Banana Leaves with Steamed Cabbage. Comes with Rice and Choice of Mac Salad or Green Salad.
We recommend the Chile Pepper Vinegar Water with this dish.
Spam Musubi$4.75
Rice, Fried Spam, Egg and Furikake Layered and Wrapped in Nori
Teriyaki Chicken$13.95
Grilled Boneless Thighs with Teriyaki Sauce
See full menu

Location

2454 E Burnside St.

Portland OR

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tusk

No reviews yet

Middle Eastern and Mediterranean-inspired cuisine highlighting seasonal produce of the Pacific Northwest.

Ankeny Tap & Table and Gorges Beer

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bamboo Sushi

No reviews yet

The world’s first certified sustainable sushi restaurant serving a menu of signature sushi rolls, traditional nigiri, Japanese-inspired plates and more.

The Sudra

No reviews yet

Plant-based, Indian-inspired. Serving Portland since 2013.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston