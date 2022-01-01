Go
Ate-Oh-Ate Grill

Come enjoy Portland's finest Hawaiian food. Plate lunch at it's finest. Everything is made in house with much Aloha.
Mahalo Plenty!

5200 Southeast 52nd Avenue

Popular Items

Grilled Teriyaki Tofu$13.95
Surata Tofu Marinated in Teriyaki & Grilled. Served with Rice and Choice of Macaroni Salad or Green Salad
Korean Style Adds Spicy Sweet Korean Sauce and Kimchi.
Vegetarian
Mac Salad$3.45
Classic Hawaiian Style Creamy Mac Salad with Cabbage, Carrot, Grated Sweet Onion and Hard Boiled Egg
Kal-Bi Ribs$17.95
Grilled Thin Cut Beef Short Ribs in Korean Marinade. Served with Rice and Choice of Mac Salad or Green Salad with Sesame-Shoyu Dressing.
Grilled Teriyaki Chicken$13.95
Grilled Boneless Thighs with Teriyaki Sauce
Katsu Chicken$13.95
Panko-Crusted Chicken Cutlets Fried & Served with House Katsu Sauce. Served with Rice and Choice of Mac Salad or Green Salad with Creamy Sesame-Shoyu Salad Dressing.
Grilled Korean Chicken$14.95
Grilled Boneless Thighs with Spicy Sweet Korean Sauce and Won Bok Kimchi. Served with Steamed Rice and Choice of Mac Salad or Green Salad with Creamy Sesame-Shoyu Dressing.
Big Salad$12.95
Greens, Cabbage, Carrot, Daikon and Choice of Chicken, Kalua Pig, Fried Chicken or Pork Cutlets or Grilled Tofu, Served with Creamy Sesame-Shoyu Dressing (G-F Dressing Available)
Kalua Pig & Cabbage$13.95
Pork Shoulder Slow Roasted in Banana Leaves with Steamed Cabbage. Comes with Rice and Choice of Mac Salad or Green Salad.
We recommend the Chile Pepper Vinegar Water with this dish.
Curry Bowl$10.95
Sweet Potato, Carrots, Onions and Kale in Japanese Curry Sauce with Steamed Rice. Vegetarian.
Add Fried Chicken or Pork Cutlet or Grilled Tofu for $4.00
Spam Musubi$4.75
Rice, Fried Spam, Egg and Furikake Layered and Wrapped in Nori
Location

Portland OR

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
