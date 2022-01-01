Go
Athena Grill

Athena Grill is a family run, family owned restaurant that has been serving the South Bay for 15 years. The Covid19 virus has drastically impacted our business and our long term viability is in doubt. Your support and patronage gives us hope in the face of this challenge, and we appreciate your help in seeing through these challenging times.

1505 space park drive

Popular Items

Athena Salad$10.95
hearts of romaine lettuce, cucumber, feta, tomato, red onion, and kalamata olives dressed with olive oil vinegarette
Gyro Plate$15.95
Thin slices of seasoned beef served over warm pita, with tzatziki sauce, tomato and red onion. Served with side of garlic fries
Chicken Souvlaki Wrap$14.75
tender pieces of marinated halal chicken thigh grilled on a skewer and wrapped in a warm pita with spring greens, onions, tomatoes, and tzatziki
Gyro Pita Wrap$14.00
thin sliced beef wrapped in warm pita, topped with spring greens, tomato, onion, tzatziki, and fries
Lamb Pita Wrap$14.95
roasted leg of lamb sliced thin & sauteed with peppers & onions. all wrapped in a warm pita with spring greens, onions, tomatoes, and tzatziki
Chicken Souvlaki Plate$17.95
Tender pieces of marinated halal chicken thigh grilled on a skewer, served with rice and vegetable medley
Lamb Souvlaki Wrap$15.25
tender pieces of lamb loing grilled on a skewer and wrapped in a warm pita with spring greens, onions, tomatoes, and tzatziki
Salmon$20.95
Marinated Atlantic salmon filet grilled and served over rice with vegetable medley
Steak Pita Wrap$14.95
roasted steak sirloin sliced thin & sauteed with peppers & onions. all wrapped in a warm pita with spring greens, onions, tomatoes, and tzatziki
Athenian Chicken Pita Wrap$14.75
tender hala chicken breast sliced thin & sauteed with peppers & onions. all wrapped in a warm pita with spring greens, onions, tomatoes, and tzatziki
Location

1505 space park drive

Santa Clara CA

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
No reviews yet

