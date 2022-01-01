Athenian Grill
Come in and enjoy!
750 Kellogg Street
Location
750 Kellogg Street
Suisun CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Rustwater Kitchen & Taproom
Rustwater Kitchen & Taproom has 30 rotating draft beers along with a beer fridge for on or off-site consumption. We also have a simple food menu mirroring a fast food style restaurant.
TUTTIMELON
Tuttimelon is a dessert shop focusing on Frozen Yogurt, Gelato Italian ice cream and smoothies. We are family owned and operated.
Pieology 8031
Come in and enjoy!
Favela's Fusion
Come on in and enjoy!