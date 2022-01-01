Athens restaurants you'll love
Athens's top cuisines
Must-try Athens restaurants
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Marti’s at Midday
1280 Prince Ave, ATHENS
|Popular items
|MARY FRANCES
|$9.99
Tarragon chicken salad. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips, lettuce and tomato.
|RHETT
|$9.99
Smoked Turkey with cheese on pita bread with a side of apricot mayo & fruit/nut mix (dried apricots, cranberries, walnuts) on the side. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips, lettuce and tomato.
|AMY
|$9.99
Curry chicken salad on house made honey wheat bread. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips, and lettuce.
The Café on Lumpkin
1700 S Lumpkin St, Athens
|Popular items
|Strawberry Pecan Salad
|$8.00
greens, strawberries, toasted pecans, basil, balsamic vinaigrette
|Cobb Salad
|$9.00
greens, chicken, avocado, tomato, mushroom, white cheddar & american cheeses, ranch dressing
|Avocado Bowl
|$10.00
avocado, eggs over-medium, quinoa mix, everything seasoning
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
1860 Barnett Shoals Road #101, Athens
|Popular items
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
|Steak Fajitas
|$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
Hendershot's Coffee
237 Prince Ave, Athens
|Popular items
|HENDY SMASHBURGER
|$9.00
|HENDY NOODLE BOWL
|$11.00
|INDEPENDENT SCONE
|$4.00
FRENCH FRIES
Brett's Casual American
3190 atlanta hwy, Athens
|Popular items
|Brettburger
|$9.29
The classic. Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mustard on a poppy seed bun.
|Bacon Cheddar Burger
|$9.99
Crispy bacon, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mustard on a poppy seed bun.
|Buffalo Chicken Tender Salad
|$10.99
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in VERY spicy buffalo sauce and served on mixed greens with blue cheese crumbles, mixed shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, black beans, cucumbers, and crispy tortilla strips. Tossed in our homemade buttermilk ranch.
FRENCH FRIES
The Place
229 E Broad St, Athens
|Popular items
|Burger
|$14.00
Our house-made patty seasoned with Worcestershire Sauce, soy sauce, Panko bread crumbs, egg, salt & pepper - topped with white cheddar, lettuce, tomato & bacon jam on a Kaiser Roll.
|Chicken & Waffle
|$13.00
spiced buttermilk fried chicken breast atop a sweet Belgian waffle topped with blueberry reduction & syrup on the side.
|Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Chicken breast marinated in spiced buttermilk on a Kasier Roll with lettuce, tomato & caramelized onions
Punta Cana Latin Grill
367 Prince Ave, Athens
|Popular items
|Chicken Soup
Homemade soup with diced chicken breast, potatoes and carrots in a hearty broth.
|Burrito
|$8.99
Large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, and with lettuce, rice, beans, mozzarella cheese, grill mix bell pepper, and grill onions.
|Empanadas (3)
|$9.00
Three pastries filled with your choice of meat, and topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with Punta Cana sauce on the side.
SauceHouse BBQ
830 W Broad Street, Athens
|Popular items
|3 Cookies
|$2.50
3 Chocolate Chip Cookies
|Bread Pudding (Rum Yum Yum)
|$2.50
Individual Serving of White Chocolate Bread Puding
|Peach Cobbler
|$2.50
Individual Serving of Homemade Peach Cobbler
Winghouse Grill - Athens
1307 Prince ave, Athens
|Popular items
|20 Wings
|$21.99
|6 Wings
|$10.49
|10 Wings
|$14.99
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Groove Burgers
1791 Oconee Connector Suite 510, Athens
|Popular items
|SOUTHERN BOY
|$8.99
house-made BBQ sauce, thick cut sharp cheddar, smoked bacon & house pickles on the side
|BELLA
|$8.99
slices of sautéed portabella mushrooms, creamy Havarti cheese, Groove sauce, bibb lettuce & tomatoes
PIZZA • GRILL
International Grill and Bar
1155 Mitchell Bridge Rd, Athens
|Popular items
|Dolmeh
|$6.65
Stuffed green vine leaves with rice and mild herbs
|Persian Eggplant App.
|$6.65
Smoked roasted eggplant with cooked tomatoes, sautéed onion and garlic served with bread
|IGB Mix Kabob Plate
|$21.65
Lamb, chicken and Kenjeh kabob (2 pieces of each), one skewer of Koobideh kabob served with Saffron Rice.
Locos Grill & Pub Westside
2020 Timothy Road, Athens
|Popular items
|10 Classic Wings
|$13.99
We offer Classic Wings served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese & celery. Our Sauces include Mild, Medium, Hot, Extra Hot, Lemon Pepper, Teriyaki, Lemon Yaki, Hot Honey BBQ, Honey Sriracha, Honey BBQ & White BBQ.
|Chips & Queso
|$6.99
Melted white American cheese & jalapenos served with tortilla chips.
|5 Chicken Tenders
|$10.49
5 Chicken Tenders. Hand-breaded with a side of fries & Locos Tender Sauce for dippin'.
SALADS
Maepole
1021 N Chase St, Athens
|Popular items
|Fresh Prince
|$11.22
cauliflower salad, shaved brussels, broccoli salad, chicken, sriracha-honey
|Vegetable Plate
|$9.99
1 base + 3 sides + 1 sauce
|Kid's Plate
|$6.45
kid size portions. choose 1 base, 1 side, 1 protein
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
White Tiger Gourmet
217 Hiawassee Ave, Athens
|Popular items
|Seared Salmon Ciabatta
|$9.50
fresh grilled salmon filet, cream cheese, capers, cucumbers, field greens, vinaigrette dressing, on toasted ciabatta bread
|Chips
|$2.00
Zapp's Voodoo, Salt and Vinegar, Mesquite BBQ, or Regular
|Tofu Q Sandwich
|$7.50
Grilled tofu topped with coleslaw, bbq sauce, and organic field greens. Can be made vegan- just ask!
Locos Grill & Pub Eastside
1985 Barnett Shoals Road, Athens
|Popular items
|*Redneck Deluxe
|$11.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo served on a butter-toasted kaiser roll.
|5 Chicken Tenders
|$10.49
5 Chicken Tenders. Hand-breaded with a side of fries & Locos Tender Sauce for dippin'.
|10 Classic Wings
|$13.99
We offer Classic Wings served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese & celery. Our Sauces include Mild, Medium, Hot, Extra Hot, Lemon Pepper, Teriyaki, Lemon Yaki, Hot Honey BBQ, Honey Sriracha, Honey BBQ & White BBQ.
Zombie Coffee and Donuts Athens
350 East Broad St, Athens
|Popular items
|Donut Single
|$1.86
Build your own donut from scratch!
Pick a base, coating, and topping!
|Half Dozen
|$9.58
|Dozen
|$17.06
Mama's Boy at The Falls of Oconee
8851 Macon Highway Suite 403, Athens
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Bowl
|$11.99
|Tricycle Plate
|$10.99
|Mill Town
|$9.99
FRENCH FRIES
South Kitchen + Bar
247 E Washington St, Athens
|Popular items
|Mac and Cheese Skillet
|$10.50
Creamy cheddar sauce, bacon fat bread crumbs, charred poblano + red peppers
|Iron Skillet Tots
|$8.50
Duck fat-tossed tots and a choice of orange marmilade mustard, house-made ranch, or sweet red pepper sauce
|Full House
|$11.50
Spring Mix, carrots, cucumber, radishes, tomatoes, Vidalia onion vinaigrette
Arden's Garden
184 College Avenue, Athens
|Popular items
|Beet It Better*
|$3.85
Ingredients: Beets, Apple Juice, Ginger.
|Cheezy Kale
|$4.50
Ingredients: Kale, Cashews, Red Bell Pepper, Nutritional Yeast, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Salt, Cayenne.
|Two Day Detox (1 Gallon)*
|$17.50
Purchase 2 gallons for 2 days of Detox. Ingredients: Distilled water, grapefruit juice, orange juice, lemons
Mama’s Boy Restaurant
197 Oak St, Athens
|Popular items
|Potato Hash
|$2.99
|Cheese Grits
|$2.99
|Biscuit
|$2.99
FRENCH FRIES
Trappeze Pub
269 N Hull Street Unit 6, Athens
|Popular items
|Grilled Cheese BLT
|$12.50
Smoked gouda, Granny Smith apples.
Served on Luna sourdough with Belgian fries.
|Veggie Reuben
|$11.50
Craft cider kraut, swiss, avocado, spinach, vegan 1000 Island.
Served on Luna Marble Rye with Belgian fries.
|Chicken Bacon Ranch
|$13.00
Grilled Springer Mtn. chicken breast, bacon, house made ranch, provolone, arugula.
Served on Luna ciabatta with Belgian fries.
Scoville Hot Chicken - Athens
311 E Broad St, Athens
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$7.95
Crispy Hot Chicken Tenders
Choose your spice level.
|Chicken Tenders w/Fries
|$9.95
Crispy Hot Chicken Tender with Fries.
Choose your spice level.
|Fries
|$3.00
Crinkle cut fries sprinkled with Scoville seasoning.
Sabor Latino - Athens
1550 Oglethorpe avenue, Athens
|Popular items
|Chicken chipotle
|$13.75
|Grill chicken salad
|$9.99
|Fajita nachos chicken
|$10.99
Farm Burger
100 Prince Ave, Athens
|Popular items
|Lil Cheeseburger Meal
|$5.99
100% grassfed beef burger topped with Tillamook yellow cheddar. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.
|Sweet Potato Hushpuppies
|$3.50
Served with a side of Apple Butter.
|Basket of Fries
|$4.25
A basket of our delicious hand-cut fries.
1000 Faces Coffee
510 North Thomas Street, Athens
