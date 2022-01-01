Athens restaurants you'll love

Athens restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Athens

Athens's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Caterers
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Bagels
Southern
Latin American
Middle Eastern
Must-try Athens restaurants

Marti’s at Midday image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Marti’s at Midday

1280 Prince Ave, ATHENS

Avg 4.8 (320 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MARY FRANCES$9.99
Tarragon chicken salad. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips, lettuce and tomato.
RHETT$9.99
Smoked Turkey with cheese on pita bread with a side of apricot mayo & fruit/nut mix (dried apricots, cranberries, walnuts) on the side. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips, lettuce and tomato.
AMY$9.99
Curry chicken salad on house made honey wheat bread. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips, and lettuce.
More about Marti’s at Midday
The Café on Lumpkin image

 

The Café on Lumpkin

1700 S Lumpkin St, Athens

Avg 4.2 (192 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Strawberry Pecan Salad$8.00
greens, strawberries, toasted pecans, basil, balsamic vinaigrette
Cobb Salad$9.00
greens, chicken, avocado, tomato, mushroom, white cheddar & american cheeses, ranch dressing
Avocado Bowl$10.00
avocado, eggs over-medium, quinoa mix, everything seasoning
More about The Café on Lumpkin
Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

1860 Barnett Shoals Road #101, Athens

Avg 4.5 (12 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Hendershot's Coffee image

 

Hendershot's Coffee

237 Prince Ave, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
HENDY SMASHBURGER$9.00
HENDY NOODLE BOWL$11.00
INDEPENDENT SCONE$4.00
More about Hendershot's Coffee
Brett's Casual American image

FRENCH FRIES

Brett's Casual American

3190 atlanta hwy, Athens

Avg 4.7 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brettburger$9.29
The classic. Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mustard on a poppy seed bun.
Bacon Cheddar Burger$9.99
Crispy bacon, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mustard on a poppy seed bun.
Buffalo Chicken Tender Salad$10.99
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in VERY spicy buffalo sauce and served on mixed greens with blue cheese crumbles, mixed shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, black beans, cucumbers, and crispy tortilla strips. Tossed in our homemade buttermilk ranch.
More about Brett's Casual American
The Place image

FRENCH FRIES

The Place

229 E Broad St, Athens

Avg 4.6 (1446 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Burger$14.00
Our house-made patty seasoned with Worcestershire Sauce, soy sauce, Panko bread crumbs, egg, salt & pepper - topped with white cheddar, lettuce, tomato & bacon jam on a Kaiser Roll.
Chicken & Waffle$13.00
spiced buttermilk fried chicken breast atop a sweet Belgian waffle topped with blueberry reduction & syrup on the side.
Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Chicken breast marinated in spiced buttermilk on a Kasier Roll with lettuce, tomato & caramelized onions
More about The Place
Punta Cana Latin Grill image

 

Punta Cana Latin Grill

367 Prince Ave, Athens

Avg 4.7 (341 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Soup
Homemade soup with diced chicken breast, potatoes and carrots in a hearty broth.
Burrito$8.99
Large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, and with lettuce, rice, beans, mozzarella cheese, grill mix bell pepper, and grill onions.
Empanadas (3)$9.00
Three pastries filled with your choice of meat, and topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with Punta Cana sauce on the side.
More about Punta Cana Latin Grill
SauceHouse BBQ image

 

SauceHouse BBQ

830 W Broad Street, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
3 Cookies$2.50
3 Chocolate Chip Cookies
Bread Pudding (Rum Yum Yum)$2.50
Individual Serving of White Chocolate Bread Puding
Peach Cobbler$2.50
Individual Serving of Homemade Peach Cobbler
More about SauceHouse BBQ
Winghouse Grill - Athens image

 

Winghouse Grill - Athens

1307 Prince ave, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
20 Wings$21.99
6 Wings$10.49
10 Wings$14.99
More about Winghouse Grill - Athens
Groove Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Groove Burgers

1791 Oconee Connector Suite 510, Athens

Avg 4.6 (956 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
START CURBSIDE ORDER HERE
CLICK HERE to enter car make and color for curbside pickup.
SOUTHERN BOY$8.99
house-made BBQ sauce, thick cut sharp cheddar, smoked bacon & house pickles on the side
BELLA$8.99
slices of sautéed portabella mushrooms, creamy Havarti cheese, Groove sauce, bibb lettuce & tomatoes
More about Groove Burgers
International Grill and Bar image

PIZZA • GRILL

International Grill and Bar

1155 Mitchell Bridge Rd, Athens

Avg 4.8 (565 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Dolmeh$6.65
Stuffed green vine leaves with rice and mild herbs
Persian Eggplant App.$6.65
Smoked roasted eggplant with cooked tomatoes, sautéed onion and garlic served with bread
IGB Mix Kabob Plate$21.65
Lamb, chicken and Kenjeh kabob (2 pieces of each), one skewer of Koobideh kabob served with Saffron Rice.
More about International Grill and Bar
Locos Grill & Pub Westside image

 

Locos Grill & Pub Westside

2020 Timothy Road, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10 Classic Wings$13.99
We offer Classic Wings served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese & celery. Our Sauces include Mild, Medium, Hot, Extra Hot, Lemon Pepper, Teriyaki, Lemon Yaki, Hot Honey BBQ, Honey Sriracha, Honey BBQ & White BBQ.
Chips & Queso$6.99
Melted white American cheese & jalapenos served with tortilla chips.
5 Chicken Tenders$10.49
5 Chicken Tenders. Hand-breaded with a side of fries & Locos Tender Sauce for dippin'.
More about Locos Grill & Pub Westside
Maepole image

SALADS

Maepole

1021 N Chase St, Athens

Avg 4.8 (719 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fresh Prince$11.22
cauliflower salad, shaved brussels, broccoli salad, chicken, sriracha-honey
Vegetable Plate$9.99
1 base + 3 sides + 1 sauce
Kid's Plate$6.45
kid size portions. choose 1 base, 1 side, 1 protein
More about Maepole
White Tiger Gourmet image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

White Tiger Gourmet

217 Hiawassee Ave, Athens

Avg 4.6 (806 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Seared Salmon Ciabatta$9.50
fresh grilled salmon filet, cream cheese, capers, cucumbers, field greens, vinaigrette dressing, on toasted ciabatta bread
Chips$2.00
Zapp's Voodoo, Salt and Vinegar, Mesquite BBQ, or Regular
Tofu Q Sandwich$7.50
Grilled tofu topped with coleslaw, bbq sauce, and organic field greens. Can be made vegan- just ask!
More about White Tiger Gourmet
Locos Grill & Pub Eastside image

 

Locos Grill & Pub Eastside

1985 Barnett Shoals Road, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
*Redneck Deluxe$11.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo served on a butter-toasted kaiser roll.
5 Chicken Tenders$10.49
5 Chicken Tenders. Hand-breaded with a side of fries & Locos Tender Sauce for dippin'.
10 Classic Wings$13.99
We offer Classic Wings served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese & celery. Our Sauces include Mild, Medium, Hot, Extra Hot, Lemon Pepper, Teriyaki, Lemon Yaki, Hot Honey BBQ, Honey Sriracha, Honey BBQ & White BBQ.
More about Locos Grill & Pub Eastside
Zombie Coffee and Donuts Athens image

 

Zombie Coffee and Donuts Athens

350 East Broad St, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Donut Single$1.86
Build your own donut from scratch!
Pick a base, coating, and topping!
Half Dozen$9.58
Dozen$17.06
More about Zombie Coffee and Donuts Athens
Mama's Boy at The Falls of Oconee image

 

Mama's Boy at The Falls of Oconee

8851 Macon Highway Suite 403, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pulled Pork Bowl$11.99
Tricycle Plate$10.99
Mill Town$9.99
More about Mama's Boy at The Falls of Oconee
South Kitchen + Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

South Kitchen + Bar

247 E Washington St, Athens

Avg 4.5 (900 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac and Cheese Skillet$10.50
Creamy cheddar sauce, bacon fat bread crumbs, charred poblano + red peppers
Iron Skillet Tots$8.50
Duck fat-tossed tots and a choice of orange marmilade mustard, house-made ranch, or sweet red pepper sauce
Full House$11.50
Spring Mix, carrots, cucumber, radishes, tomatoes, Vidalia onion vinaigrette
More about South Kitchen + Bar
Arden's Garden image

 

Arden's Garden

184 College Avenue, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beet It Better*$3.85
Ingredients: Beets, Apple Juice, Ginger. 
Cheezy Kale$4.50
Ingredients:  Kale, Cashews, Red Bell Pepper, Nutritional Yeast, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Salt, Cayenne.
Two Day Detox (1 Gallon)*$17.50
Purchase 2 gallons for 2 days of Detox. Ingredients:  Distilled water, grapefruit juice, orange juice, lemons
More about Arden's Garden
Mama’s Boy Restaurant image

 

Mama’s Boy Restaurant

197 Oak St, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Potato Hash$2.99
Cheese Grits$2.99
Biscuit$2.99
More about Mama’s Boy Restaurant
Trappeze Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Trappeze Pub

269 N Hull Street Unit 6, Athens

Avg 4.1 (948 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Cheese BLT$12.50
Smoked gouda, Granny Smith apples.
Served on Luna sourdough with Belgian fries.
Veggie Reuben$11.50
Craft cider kraut, swiss, avocado, spinach, vegan 1000 Island.
Served on Luna Marble Rye with Belgian fries.
Chicken Bacon Ranch$13.00
Grilled Springer Mtn. chicken breast, bacon, house made ranch, provolone, arugula.
Served on Luna ciabatta with Belgian fries.
More about Trappeze Pub
Agua Linda Taqueria image

 

Agua Linda Taqueria

1376 Prince Ave, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Agua Linda Taqueria
Main pic

TAPAS

Paloma Park

235 West Washington Street, Athens

Avg 3 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Paloma Park
Main pic

 

Local 706

1676 S Lumpkin Street, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Local 706
Catch 22 - Food Truck image

 

Catch 22 - Food Truck

1021 Parkway Blvd Suite 117, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Catch 22 - Food Truck
Restaurant banner

 

Scoville Hot Chicken - Athens

311 E Broad St, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$7.95
Crispy Hot Chicken Tenders
Choose your spice level.
Chicken Tenders w/Fries$9.95
Crispy Hot Chicken Tender with Fries.
Choose your spice level.
Fries$3.00
Crinkle cut fries sprinkled with Scoville seasoning.
More about Scoville Hot Chicken - Athens
Restaurant banner

 

Sabor Latino - Athens

1550 Oglethorpe avenue, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken chipotle$13.75
Grill chicken salad$9.99
Fajita nachos chicken$10.99
More about Sabor Latino - Athens
Restaurant banner

 

George's Lowcountry Table

420 Macon Hwy, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about George's Lowcountry Table
Farm Burger image

 

Farm Burger

100 Prince Ave, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lil Cheeseburger Meal$5.99
100% grassfed beef burger topped with Tillamook yellow cheddar. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.
Sweet Potato Hushpuppies$3.50
Served with a side of Apple Butter.
Basket of Fries$4.25
A basket of our delicious hand-cut fries.
More about Farm Burger
Banner pic

 

1000 Faces Coffee

510 North Thomas Street, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about 1000 Faces Coffee





