Athens American restaurants you'll love

Go
Athens restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Athens

Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

1860 Barnett Shoals Road #101, Athens

Avg 4.5 (12 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Brett's Casual American image

FRENCH FRIES

Brett's Casual American

3190 atlanta hwy, Athens

Avg 4.7 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Tender Salad$10.99
Crispy fried chicken tenders on a bed of Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, mixed cheeses, bacon and sunflower seeds. Crispy chicken tenders and our honey Dijon dressing.
Buffalo Quesadilla$9.49
Crispy tenders tossed in our custom spicy buffalo sauce, served with a side of spicy pico de gallo, lettuce, and ranch.
Bacon Cheddar Burger$9.99
Crispy bacon, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mustard on a poppy seed bun.
More about Brett's Casual American
Winghouse Grill - Athens image

 

Winghouse Grill - Athens

1307 Prince ave, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
20 Wings$21.99
6 Wings$10.49
10 Wings$14.99
More about Winghouse Grill - Athens
International Grill and Bar image

PIZZA • GRILL

International Grill and Bar

1155 Mitchell Bridge Rd, Athens

Avg 4.8 (565 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Dolmeh$6.65
Stuffed green vine leaves with rice and mild herbs
Persian Eggplant App.$6.65
Smoked roasted eggplant with cooked tomatoes, sautéed onion and garlic served with bread
IGB Mix Kabob Plate$21.65
Lamb, chicken and Kenjeh kabob (2 pieces of each), one skewer of Koobideh kabob served with Saffron Rice.
More about International Grill and Bar
Locos Grill & Pub Westside image

 

Locos Grill & Pub Westside

2020 Timothy Road, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
5 Chicken Tenders$10.49
5 Chicken Tenders. Hand-breaded with a side of fries & Locos Tender Sauce for dippin'.
Bacon Cheese Burger$12.99
American Cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo.
10 Classic Wings$13.99
We offer Classic Wings served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese & celery. Our Sauces include Mild, Medium, Hot, Extra Hot, Lemon Pepper, Teriyaki, Lemon Yaki, Hot Honey BBQ, Honey Sriracha, Honey BBQ & White BBQ.
More about Locos Grill & Pub Westside
Maepole image

SALADS

Maepole

1021 N Chase St, Athens

Avg 4.8 (719 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Boxcar$12.99
sweet potatoes, mac & cheese, green beans & onions, pork, sriracha-honey
Plate with Protein
1 base + 2 sides + 1 protein + 1 sauce
Mac & Cheese$3.50
Whole Weat (contains Dairy and Gluten)
More about Maepole
South Kitchen + Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

South Kitchen + Bar

247 E Washington St, Athens

Avg 4.5 (900 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac and Cheese Skillet$10.50
Creamy cheddar sauce, bacon fat bread crumbs, charred poblano + red peppers
Iron Skillet Tots$8.50
Duck fat-tossed tots and a choice of orange marmilade mustard, house-made ranch, or sweet red pepper sauce
Full House$11.50
Spring Mix, carrots, cucumber, radishes, tomatoes, Vidalia onion vinaigrette
More about South Kitchen + Bar
Main pic

 

Local 706

1676 S Lumpkin Street, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Local 706
Catch 22 - Food Truck image

 

Catch 22 - Food Truck

1021 Parkway Blvd Suite 117, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Catch 22 - Food Truck

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Athens

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Cheeseburgers

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Cookies

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Athens to explore

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Loganville

No reviews yet

Snellville

No reviews yet

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Social Circle

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Dacula

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Flowery Branch

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston