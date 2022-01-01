Athens American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Athens
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
1860 Barnett Shoals Road #101, Athens
|Popular items
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
|Steak Fajitas
|$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
More about Brett's Casual American
FRENCH FRIES
Brett's Casual American
3190 atlanta hwy, Athens
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Tender Salad
|$10.99
Crispy fried chicken tenders on a bed of Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, mixed cheeses, bacon and sunflower seeds. Crispy chicken tenders and our honey Dijon dressing.
|Buffalo Quesadilla
|$9.49
Crispy tenders tossed in our custom spicy buffalo sauce, served with a side of spicy pico de gallo, lettuce, and ranch.
|Bacon Cheddar Burger
|$9.99
Crispy bacon, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mustard on a poppy seed bun.
More about Winghouse Grill - Athens
Winghouse Grill - Athens
1307 Prince ave, Athens
|Popular items
|20 Wings
|$21.99
|6 Wings
|$10.49
|10 Wings
|$14.99
More about International Grill and Bar
PIZZA • GRILL
International Grill and Bar
1155 Mitchell Bridge Rd, Athens
|Popular items
|Dolmeh
|$6.65
Stuffed green vine leaves with rice and mild herbs
|Persian Eggplant App.
|$6.65
Smoked roasted eggplant with cooked tomatoes, sautéed onion and garlic served with bread
|IGB Mix Kabob Plate
|$21.65
Lamb, chicken and Kenjeh kabob (2 pieces of each), one skewer of Koobideh kabob served with Saffron Rice.
More about Locos Grill & Pub Westside
Locos Grill & Pub Westside
2020 Timothy Road, Athens
|Popular items
|5 Chicken Tenders
|$10.49
5 Chicken Tenders. Hand-breaded with a side of fries & Locos Tender Sauce for dippin'.
|Bacon Cheese Burger
|$12.99
American Cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo.
|10 Classic Wings
|$13.99
We offer Classic Wings served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese & celery. Our Sauces include Mild, Medium, Hot, Extra Hot, Lemon Pepper, Teriyaki, Lemon Yaki, Hot Honey BBQ, Honey Sriracha, Honey BBQ & White BBQ.
More about Maepole
SALADS
Maepole
1021 N Chase St, Athens
|Popular items
|Boxcar
|$12.99
sweet potatoes, mac & cheese, green beans & onions, pork, sriracha-honey
|Plate with Protein
1 base + 2 sides + 1 protein + 1 sauce
|Mac & Cheese
|$3.50
Whole Weat (contains Dairy and Gluten)
More about South Kitchen + Bar
FRENCH FRIES
South Kitchen + Bar
247 E Washington St, Athens
|Popular items
|Mac and Cheese Skillet
|$10.50
Creamy cheddar sauce, bacon fat bread crumbs, charred poblano + red peppers
|Iron Skillet Tots
|$8.50
Duck fat-tossed tots and a choice of orange marmilade mustard, house-made ranch, or sweet red pepper sauce
|Full House
|$11.50
Spring Mix, carrots, cucumber, radishes, tomatoes, Vidalia onion vinaigrette