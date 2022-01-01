Athens bars & lounges you'll love
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
1860 Barnett Shoals Road #101, Athens
|Popular items
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
|Steak Fajitas
|$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
Punta Cana Latin Grill
367 Prince Ave, Athens
|Popular items
|Chicken Soup
Homemade soup with diced chicken breast, potatoes and carrots in a hearty broth.
|Burrito
|$8.99
Large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, and with lettuce, rice, beans, mozzarella cheese, grill mix bell pepper, and grill onions.
|Empanadas (3)
|$9.00
Three pastries filled with your choice of meat, and topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with Punta Cana sauce on the side.
Winghouse Grill - Athens
1307 Prince ave, Athens
|Popular items
|20 Wings
|$21.99
|6 Wings
|$10.49
|10 Wings
|$14.99
Locos Grill & Pub Westside
2020 Timothy Road, Athens
|Popular items
|5 Chicken Tenders
|$10.49
5 Chicken Tenders. Hand-breaded with a side of fries & Locos Tender Sauce for dippin'.
|Bacon Cheese Burger
|$12.99
American Cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo.
|10 Classic Wings
|$13.99
We offer Classic Wings served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese & celery. Our Sauces include Mild, Medium, Hot, Extra Hot, Lemon Pepper, Teriyaki, Lemon Yaki, Hot Honey BBQ, Honey Sriracha, Honey BBQ & White BBQ.
FRENCH FRIES
South Kitchen + Bar
247 E Washington St, Athens
|Popular items
|Mac and Cheese Skillet
|$10.50
Creamy cheddar sauce, bacon fat bread crumbs, charred poblano + red peppers
|Iron Skillet Tots
|$8.50
Duck fat-tossed tots and a choice of orange marmilade mustard, house-made ranch, or sweet red pepper sauce
|Full House
|$11.50
Spring Mix, carrots, cucumber, radishes, tomatoes, Vidalia onion vinaigrette
FRENCH FRIES
Trappeze Pub
269 N Hull Street Unit 6, Athens
|Popular items
|Grilled Cheese BLT
|$12.50
Smoked gouda, Granny Smith apples.
Served on Luna sourdough with Belgian fries.
|Veggie Reuben
|$11.50
Craft cider kraut, swiss, avocado, spinach, vegan 1000 Island.
Served on Luna Marble Rye with Belgian fries.
|Chicken Bacon Ranch
|$13.00
Grilled Springer Mtn. chicken breast, bacon, house made ranch, provolone, arugula.
Served on Luna ciabatta with Belgian fries.