Athens bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Athens restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Athens

Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

1860 Barnett Shoals Road #101, Athens

Avg 4.5 (12 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Punta Cana Latin Grill image

 

Punta Cana Latin Grill

367 Prince Ave, Athens

Avg 4.7 (341 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Soup
Homemade soup with diced chicken breast, potatoes and carrots in a hearty broth.
Burrito$8.99
Large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, and with lettuce, rice, beans, mozzarella cheese, grill mix bell pepper, and grill onions.
Empanadas (3)$9.00
Three pastries filled with your choice of meat, and topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with Punta Cana sauce on the side.
More about Punta Cana Latin Grill
Winghouse Grill - Athens image

 

Winghouse Grill - Athens

1307 Prince ave, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
20 Wings$21.99
6 Wings$10.49
10 Wings$14.99
More about Winghouse Grill - Athens
Locos Grill & Pub Westside image

 

Locos Grill & Pub Westside

2020 Timothy Road, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
5 Chicken Tenders$10.49
5 Chicken Tenders. Hand-breaded with a side of fries & Locos Tender Sauce for dippin'.
Bacon Cheese Burger$12.99
American Cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo.
10 Classic Wings$13.99
We offer Classic Wings served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese & celery. Our Sauces include Mild, Medium, Hot, Extra Hot, Lemon Pepper, Teriyaki, Lemon Yaki, Hot Honey BBQ, Honey Sriracha, Honey BBQ & White BBQ.
More about Locos Grill & Pub Westside
South Kitchen + Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

South Kitchen + Bar

247 E Washington St, Athens

Avg 4.5 (900 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac and Cheese Skillet$10.50
Creamy cheddar sauce, bacon fat bread crumbs, charred poblano + red peppers
Iron Skillet Tots$8.50
Duck fat-tossed tots and a choice of orange marmilade mustard, house-made ranch, or sweet red pepper sauce
Full House$11.50
Spring Mix, carrots, cucumber, radishes, tomatoes, Vidalia onion vinaigrette
More about South Kitchen + Bar
Trappeze Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Trappeze Pub

269 N Hull Street Unit 6, Athens

Avg 4.1 (948 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Cheese BLT$12.50
Smoked gouda, Granny Smith apples.
Served on Luna sourdough with Belgian fries.
Veggie Reuben$11.50
Craft cider kraut, swiss, avocado, spinach, vegan 1000 Island.
Served on Luna Marble Rye with Belgian fries.
Chicken Bacon Ranch$13.00
Grilled Springer Mtn. chicken breast, bacon, house made ranch, provolone, arugula.
Served on Luna ciabatta with Belgian fries.
More about Trappeze Pub
Main pic

TAPAS

Paloma Park

235 West Washington Street, Athens

Avg 3 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Paloma Park
Main pic

 

Local 706

1676 S Lumpkin Street, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Local 706
Restaurant banner

 

George's Lowcountry Table

420 Macon Hwy, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about George's Lowcountry Table

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Athens

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Cheeseburgers

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Cookies

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Athens to explore

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Loganville

No reviews yet

Snellville

No reviews yet

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Social Circle

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Dacula

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Flowery Branch

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston