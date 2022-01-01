Athens breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Athens
The Place
229 E Broad St, Athens
|Popular items
|Waldorf Salad
|$9.00
Arcadian Spring Greens, chopped celery, red grapes, diced Granny Smith Apples, candied pecans, bleu cheese crumbles
|Shrimp & Grits
|$17.00
Tiger shrimp (8) sauteed with Andouille sausage and creole corn, over smoky gouda grits and our red creole sauce.
|Chicken & Waffle
|$13.00
spiced buttermilk fried chicken breast atop a sweet Belgian waffle topped with blueberry reduction & syrup on the side.
Mama's Boy at The Falls of Oconee
8851 Macon Highway Suite 403, Athens
|Popular items
|Bacon
|$2.99
|Hash
|$2.99
|Cinnamon Bun
|$5.99
Mama’s Boy Restaurant
197 Oak St, Athens
|Popular items
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Scrambler
|$9.99
|Egg & Cheese Biscuit
|$4.99
|Mill Town Breakfast Plate
|$9.99
Butcher and Vine Athens New
1653 South Lumpkin St., Athens