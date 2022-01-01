Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Athens breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Athens restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Athens

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

The Place

229 E Broad St, Athens

Avg 4.6 (1446 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Waldorf Salad$9.00
Arcadian Spring Greens, chopped celery, red grapes, diced Granny Smith Apples, candied pecans, bleu cheese crumbles
Shrimp & Grits$17.00
Tiger shrimp (8) sauteed with Andouille sausage and creole corn, over smoky gouda grits and our red creole sauce.
Chicken & Waffle$13.00
spiced buttermilk fried chicken breast atop a sweet Belgian waffle topped with blueberry reduction & syrup on the side.
More about The Place
Mama's Boy at The Falls of Oconee

 

Mama's Boy at The Falls of Oconee

8851 Macon Highway Suite 403, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon$2.99
Hash$2.99
Cinnamon Bun$5.99
More about Mama's Boy at The Falls of Oconee
Mama's Boy Restaurant

 

Mama’s Boy Restaurant

197 Oak St, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Scrambler$9.99
Egg & Cheese Biscuit$4.99
Mill Town Breakfast Plate$9.99
More about Mama’s Boy Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Butcher and Vine Athens New

1653 South Lumpkin St., Athens

No reviews yet
More about Butcher and Vine Athens New

