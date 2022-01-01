Athens sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Athens

Marti’s at Midday image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Marti’s at Midday

1280 Prince Ave, ATHENS

Avg 4.8 (320 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MARTHAS SALAD$9.99
Our famous chicken salad & pimento cheese on mixed greens with celery sticks, fruit, and a deviled egg.
RHETT$9.99
Smoked Turkey with cheese on pita bread with a side of apricot mayo & fruit/nut mix (dried apricots, cranberries, walnuts) on the side. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips, lettuce and tomato.
MARY FRANCES$9.99
Tarragon chicken salad. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips, lettuce and tomato.
More about Marti’s at Midday
Groove Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Groove Burgers

1791 Oconee Connector Suite 510, Athens

Avg 4.6 (956 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
APPLE NUT SALAD$8.99
bibb lettuce, Apples, toasted nuts, craisins & gorgonzola cheese
SOUTHERN BOY$8.99
house-made BBQ sauce, thick cut sharp cheddar, smoked bacon & house pickles on the side
GROOVE BURGER$8.99
thick smoked bacon, Groove sauce, house pickles, caramelized onions, bibb lettuce, tomatoes & a thick slice of extra sharp cheddar cheese
More about Groove Burgers
White Tiger Gourmet image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

White Tiger Gourmet

217 Hiawassee Ave, Athens

Avg 4.6 (806 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Seared Salmon Ciabatta$9.50
fresh grilled salmon filet, cream cheese, capers, cucumbers, field greens, vinaigrette dressing, on toasted ciabatta bread
Chips$2.00
Zapp's Voodoo, Salt and Vinegar, Mesquite BBQ, or Regular
Tofu Q Sandwich$7.50
Grilled tofu topped with coleslaw, bbq sauce, and organic field greens. Can be made vegan- just ask!
More about White Tiger Gourmet

