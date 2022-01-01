Athens sandwich spots you'll love
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Marti’s at Midday
1280 Prince Ave, ATHENS
Popular items
MARTHAS SALAD
$9.99
Our famous chicken salad & pimento cheese on mixed greens with celery sticks, fruit, and a deviled egg.
RHETT
$9.99
Smoked Turkey with cheese on pita bread with a side of apricot mayo & fruit/nut mix (dried apricots, cranberries, walnuts) on the side. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips, lettuce and tomato.
MARY FRANCES
$9.99
Tarragon chicken salad. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips, lettuce and tomato.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Groove Burgers
1791 Oconee Connector Suite 510, Athens
Popular items
APPLE NUT SALAD
$8.99
bibb lettuce, Apples, toasted nuts, craisins & gorgonzola cheese
SOUTHERN BOY
$8.99
house-made BBQ sauce, thick cut sharp cheddar, smoked bacon & house pickles on the side
GROOVE BURGER
$8.99
thick smoked bacon, Groove sauce, house pickles, caramelized onions, bibb lettuce, tomatoes & a thick slice of extra sharp cheddar cheese
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
White Tiger Gourmet
217 Hiawassee Ave, Athens
Popular items
Seared Salmon Ciabatta
$9.50
fresh grilled salmon filet, cream cheese, capers, cucumbers, field greens, vinaigrette dressing, on toasted ciabatta bread
Chips
$2.00
Zapp's Voodoo, Salt and Vinegar, Mesquite BBQ, or Regular
Tofu Q Sandwich
$7.50
Grilled tofu topped with coleslaw, bbq sauce, and organic field greens. Can be made vegan- just ask!