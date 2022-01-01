Athens Southern restaurants you'll love
Marti’s at Midday
1280 Prince Ave, ATHENS
|AMY
|$9.99
Curry chicken salad on house made honey wheat bread. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips, and lettuce.
|SM PITA BAG
|$3.99
Our famous seasoned pita chips - serves 2 - 3 people.
|MARY FRANCES
|$9.99
Tarragon chicken salad. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips, lettuce and tomato.
The Place
229 E Broad St, Athens
|Waldorf Salad
|$9.00
Arcadian Spring Greens, chopped celery, red grapes, diced Granny Smith Apples, candied pecans, bleu cheese crumbles
|Shrimp & Grits
|$17.00
Tiger shrimp (8) sauteed with Andouille sausage and creole corn, over smoky gouda grits and our red creole sauce.
|Chicken & Waffle
|$13.00
spiced buttermilk fried chicken breast atop a sweet Belgian waffle topped with blueberry reduction & syrup on the side.
Mama’s Boy Restaurant
197 Oak St, Athens
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Scrambler
|$9.99
|Egg & Cheese Biscuit
|$4.99
|Mill Town Breakfast Plate
|$9.99
Last Resort Grill
174-184 West Clayton Street, Athens