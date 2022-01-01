Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Athens Southern restaurants you'll love

Athens restaurants
Must-try Southern restaurants in Athens

Marti’s at Midday image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Marti’s at Midday

1280 Prince Ave, ATHENS

Avg 4.8 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
AMY$9.99
Curry chicken salad on house made honey wheat bread. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips, and lettuce.
SM PITA BAG$3.99
Our famous seasoned pita chips - serves 2 - 3 people.
MARY FRANCES$9.99
Tarragon chicken salad. Served with fresh fruit, pita chips, lettuce and tomato.
More about Marti’s at Midday
The Place image

FRENCH FRIES

The Place

229 E Broad St, Athens

Avg 4.6 (1446 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Waldorf Salad$9.00
Arcadian Spring Greens, chopped celery, red grapes, diced Granny Smith Apples, candied pecans, bleu cheese crumbles
Shrimp & Grits$17.00
Tiger shrimp (8) sauteed with Andouille sausage and creole corn, over smoky gouda grits and our red creole sauce.
Chicken & Waffle$13.00
spiced buttermilk fried chicken breast atop a sweet Belgian waffle topped with blueberry reduction & syrup on the side.
More about The Place
Mama’s Boy Restaurant image

 

Mama’s Boy Restaurant

197 Oak St, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Scrambler$9.99
Egg & Cheese Biscuit$4.99
Mill Town Breakfast Plate$9.99
More about Mama’s Boy Restaurant
Last Resort Grill image

GRILL

Last Resort Grill

174-184 West Clayton Street, Athens

Avg 4.5 (2813 reviews)
More about Last Resort Grill

