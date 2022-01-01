Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Apple salad in Athens

Athens restaurants
Toast

Athens restaurants that serve apple salad

Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Marti’s at Midday

1280 Prince Ave, ATHENS

Avg 4.8 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SPINACH APPLE SALAD$9.99
Spinach, turkey bacon, tart apples, blue cheese with walnuts, and roasted onion dressing.
More about Marti’s at Midday
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Brett's Casual American

3190 atlanta hwy, Athens

Avg 4.7 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Chicken Apple Walnut Salad$10.49
Thinly sliced roasted chicken on field greens with blue cheese crumbles, sliced Granny Smith apples, candied roasted walnuts, tossed in our roasted onion vinaigrette.
HALF Apple Walnut Salad$5.99
Field greens with blue cheese crumbles, sliced Granny Smith apples, candied roasted walnuts, tossed in our roasted onion vinaigrette.
Apple Walnut Salad$7.99
Field greens with blue cheese crumbles, sliced Granny Smith apples, candied roasted walnuts, tossed in our roasted onion vinaigrette.
More about Brett's Casual American
Groove Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Groove Burgers

1791 Oconee Connector Suite 510, Athens

Avg 4.6 (956 reviews)
Takeout
APPLE NUT SALAD$8.99
bibb lettuce, Apples, toasted nuts, craisins & gorgonzola cheese
More about Groove Burgers

