Apple salad in Athens

Marti’s at Midday
1280 Prince Ave, ATHENS
|SPINACH APPLE SALAD
|$9.99
Spinach, turkey bacon, tart apples, blue cheese with walnuts, and roasted onion dressing.
Brett's Casual American
3190 atlanta hwy, Athens
|Roasted Chicken Apple Walnut Salad
|$10.49
Thinly sliced roasted chicken on field greens with blue cheese crumbles, sliced Granny Smith apples, candied roasted walnuts, tossed in our roasted onion vinaigrette.
|HALF Apple Walnut Salad
|$5.99
Field greens with blue cheese crumbles, sliced Granny Smith apples, candied roasted walnuts, tossed in our roasted onion vinaigrette.
|Apple Walnut Salad
|$7.99
Field greens with blue cheese crumbles, sliced Granny Smith apples, candied roasted walnuts, tossed in our roasted onion vinaigrette.