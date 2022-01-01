Buffalo chicken salad in Athens

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Marti’s at Midday

1280 Prince Ave, ATHENS

Avg 4.8 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
NIBBLE BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$8.99
LB BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$12.75
Full of flavor and just the right amount of kick
More about Marti’s at Midday
Buffalo Chicken Tender Salad image

FRENCH FRIES

Brett's Casual American

3190 atlanta hwy, Athens

Avg 4.7 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Tender Salad$10.99
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in VERY spicy buffalo sauce and served on mixed greens with blue cheese crumbles, mixed shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, black beans, cucumbers, and crispy tortilla strips. Tossed in our homemade buttermilk ranch.
More about Brett's Casual American

