Burritos in Athens
Athens restaurants that serve burritos
The Café on Lumpkin
1700 S Lumpkin St, Athens
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
bacon, avocado, scrambled eggs, crema,
pico de gallo, smashed tater tots,
white cheddar & american cheeses
Punta Cana Latin Grill
367 Prince Ave, Athens
|Frank's Burrito
|$12.99
Flour tortilla filled with longaniza (Dominican sausage), shrimp, rice, beans, lettuce, mozzarella cheese, avocado slices, punta cana sauce, grill mix bell peppers, and onions.
|Burrito
|$8.99
Large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, and with lettuce, rice, beans, mozzarella cheese, grill mix bell pepper, and grill onions.