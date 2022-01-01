Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Athens

Athens restaurants
Athens restaurants that serve burritos

Breakfast Burrito image

 

The Café on Lumpkin

1700 S Lumpkin St, Athens

Avg 4.2 (192 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
bacon, avocado, scrambled eggs, crema,
pico de gallo, smashed tater tots,
white cheddar & american cheeses
More about The Café on Lumpkin
Item pic

 

Punta Cana Latin Grill

367 Prince Ave, Athens

Avg 4.7 (341 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Frank's Burrito$12.99
Flour tortilla filled with longaniza (Dominican sausage), shrimp, rice, beans, lettuce, mozzarella cheese, avocado slices, punta cana sauce, grill mix bell peppers, and onions.
Burrito$8.99
Large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, and with lettuce, rice, beans, mozzarella cheese, grill mix bell pepper, and grill onions.
More about Punta Cana Latin Grill

