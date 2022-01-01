Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Athens

Athens restaurants
Athens restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Marti’s at Midday

1280 Prince Ave, ATHENS

Avg 4.8 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CECILIAS CAKE$4.50
Rotating Cecilia's Cake: Raspberry, Red Velvet, Caramel, Tres Leches
More about Marti’s at Midday
The Place image

FRENCH FRIES

The Place

229 E Broad St, Athens

Avg 4.6 (1446 reviews)
Takeout
Black-Eyed Pea Cakes$7.00
Fried Black-Eyed Pea Patties (3) served atop our collard greens & topped with chow-chow
More about The Place
Winghouse Grill - Athens image

 

Winghouse Grill - Athens

1307 Prince ave, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cake$4.99
Whole Cake$45.00
More about Winghouse Grill - Athens
Groove Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Groove Burgers

1791 Oconee Connector Suite 510, Athens

Avg 4.6 (956 reviews)
Takeout
STRAWBERRY CAKE$5.00
CHOCOLATE CAKE$5.00
More about Groove Burgers
Mama's Boy at The Falls of Oconee image

 

Mama's Boy at The Falls of Oconee

8851 Macon Highway Suite 403, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Salmon Cake$3.99
Salmon Cakes Benedict$12.99
Chocolate Cake for Breakfast$5.99
More about Mama's Boy at The Falls of Oconee
Mama’s Boy Restaurant image

 

Mama’s Boy Restaurant

197 Oak St, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Cake for Breakfast$5.99
Salmon Cake with Tartar$3.99
Salmon Cakes Benedict$12.99
More about Mama’s Boy Restaurant
Trappeze Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Trappeze Pub

269 N Hull Street Unit 6, Athens

Avg 4.1 (948 reviews)
Takeout
3 layer Choc Cake$8.00
More about Trappeze Pub

