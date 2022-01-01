Cake in Athens
Athens restaurants that serve cake
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Marti’s at Midday
1280 Prince Ave, ATHENS
|CECILIAS CAKE
|$4.50
Rotating Cecilia's Cake: Raspberry, Red Velvet, Caramel, Tres Leches
FRENCH FRIES
The Place
229 E Broad St, Athens
|Black-Eyed Pea Cakes
|$7.00
Fried Black-Eyed Pea Patties (3) served atop our collard greens & topped with chow-chow
Winghouse Grill - Athens
1307 Prince ave, Athens
|Cake
|$4.99
|Whole Cake
|$45.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Groove Burgers
1791 Oconee Connector Suite 510, Athens
|STRAWBERRY CAKE
|$5.00
|CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$5.00
Mama's Boy at The Falls of Oconee
8851 Macon Highway Suite 403, Athens
|Side Salmon Cake
|$3.99
|Salmon Cakes Benedict
|$12.99
|Chocolate Cake for Breakfast
|$5.99
Mama’s Boy Restaurant
197 Oak St, Athens
|Chocolate Cake for Breakfast
|$5.99
|Salmon Cake with Tartar
|$3.99
|Salmon Cakes Benedict
|$12.99