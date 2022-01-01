Cheeseburgers in Athens
Athens restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Farm Burger
100 Prince Ave, Athens
|No. 6 Double Bacon Cheeseburger
|$10.99
Two patties of 50% beef/50% bacon grind, Tillamook yellow cheddar, pasture-raised bacon, grilled onions, house pickles,
dijon mustard.
|Lil Cheeseburger
|$5.25
100% grassfed beef slider topped with Tillamook yellow cheddar.
|Lil Cheeseburger Meal
|$5.99
100% grassfed beef burger topped with Tillamook yellow cheddar. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
1860 Barnett Shoals Road #101, Athens
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$5.99
Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (600-1190 Cal)
|Angus Cheeseburger Wrap
|$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
FRENCH FRIES
Brett's Casual American
3190 atlanta hwy, Athens
|BIG Kid CHEESEburger
|$6.45
6 oz burger patty with american cheese on a white bun served with one side.
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$4.95
4 oz burger patty with american cheese on a white bun served with one side.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Groove Burgers
1791 Oconee Connector Suite 510, Athens
|KIDS CHEESEBURGER
|$4.99
Locos Grill & Pub Westside
2020 Timothy Road, Athens
|Jr Cheeseburger
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
White Tiger Gourmet
217 Hiawassee Ave, Athens
|Plain Cheeseburger
|$8.00
burger on a toasted kaiser roll with american cheese