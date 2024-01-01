Chicken parmesan in Athens
Athens restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
More about Amici at The Falls of Oconee - 8851 Macon Hwy. Suite 501
Amici at The Falls of Oconee - 8851 Macon Hwy. Suite 501
8851 Macon Hwy. Suite 501, Athens
|CHICKEN PARMESAN
|$16.00
Italian breaded fried chicken baked with ricotta, fresh basil, Amici marinara and provolone served with spaghetti.
|CHICKEN PARMESAN SUB
|$13.00
Italian breaded fried chicken, ricotta, fresh basil, provolone cheese and Amici marinara, served on a sub roll.