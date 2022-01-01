Chicken salad in Athens
Athens restaurants that serve chicken salad
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Marti’s at Midday
1280 Prince Ave, ATHENS
|1/2 LB CURRY CHICKEN SALAD
|$6.50
Our sweet, fruity & delicious curry chicken salad.
|SCOOP CHICKEN SALAD
|$4.00
|NIBBLE BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
|$8.99
The Café on Lumpkin
1700 S Lumpkin St, Athens
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.00
chicken, mayonnaise, onion, celery, spices
|Chicken Salad - 8oz
|$5.00
FRENCH FRIES
Brett's Casual American
3190 atlanta hwy, Athens
|Roasted Chicken Apple Walnut Salad
|$10.49
Thinly sliced roasted chicken on field greens with blue cheese crumbles, sliced Granny Smith apples, candied roasted walnuts, tossed in our roasted onion vinaigrette.
|Buffalo Chicken Tender Salad
|$10.99
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in VERY spicy buffalo sauce and served on mixed greens with blue cheese crumbles, mixed shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, black beans, cucumbers, and crispy tortilla strips. Tossed in our homemade buttermilk ranch.
|HALF Crispy Chicken Tender Salad
|$7.49
Crispy fried chicken tenders on a bed of Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, mixed cheeses, bacon and sunflower seeds. Crispy chicken tenders and our honey Dijon dressing.
Winghouse Grill - Athens
1307 Prince ave, Athens
|Grilled Chicken Side Salad
|$5.99
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Locos Grill & Pub Westside
2020 Timothy Road, Athens
|Chicken Mango Salad
|$11.99
Chicken on Romaine & green-leaf with mango salsa, tomato and sliced avocado.
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$11.99
Chicken on Romaine with Parmesan & croutons, served wtih Caesar dressing.
Locos Grill & Pub Eastside
1985 Barnett Shoals Road, Athens
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$11.99
Chicken on Romaine with Parmesan & croutons, served wtih Caesar dressing.
|Chicken House Salad
|$11.99
|Chicken Mango Salad
|$11.99
Chicken on Romaine & green-leaf with mango salsa, tomato and sliced avocado.
Mama's Boy at The Falls of Oconee
8851 Macon Highway Suite 403, Athens
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.99
FRENCH FRIES
South Kitchen + Bar
247 E Washington St, Athens
|Chicken Salad
|$11.00