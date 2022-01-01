Chicken salad in Athens

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Marti’s at Midday

1280 Prince Ave, ATHENS

Avg 4.8 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 LB CURRY CHICKEN SALAD$6.50
Our sweet, fruity & delicious curry chicken salad.
SCOOP CHICKEN SALAD$4.00
NIBBLE BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$8.99
More about Marti’s at Midday
Item pic

 

The Café on Lumpkin

1700 S Lumpkin St, Athens

Avg 4.2 (192 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.00
chicken, mayonnaise, onion, celery, spices
Chicken Salad - 8oz$5.00
More about The Café on Lumpkin
Buffalo Chicken Tender Salad image

FRENCH FRIES

Brett's Casual American

3190 atlanta hwy, Athens

Avg 4.7 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Chicken Apple Walnut Salad$10.49
Thinly sliced roasted chicken on field greens with blue cheese crumbles, sliced Granny Smith apples, candied roasted walnuts, tossed in our roasted onion vinaigrette.
Buffalo Chicken Tender Salad$10.99
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in VERY spicy buffalo sauce and served on mixed greens with blue cheese crumbles, mixed shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, black beans, cucumbers, and crispy tortilla strips. Tossed in our homemade buttermilk ranch.
HALF Crispy Chicken Tender Salad$7.49
Crispy fried chicken tenders on a bed of Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, mixed cheeses, bacon and sunflower seeds. Crispy chicken tenders and our honey Dijon dressing.
More about Brett's Casual American
Winghouse Grill - Athens image

 

Winghouse Grill - Athens

1307 Prince ave, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Side Salad$5.99
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Fried Chicken Salad$10.99
More about Winghouse Grill - Athens
Locos Grill & Pub Westside image

 

Locos Grill & Pub Westside

2020 Timothy Road, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Mango Salad$11.99
Chicken on Romaine & green-leaf with mango salsa, tomato and sliced avocado.
Chicken Caesar Salad$11.99
Chicken on Romaine with Parmesan & croutons, served wtih Caesar dressing.
More about Locos Grill & Pub Westside
Locos Grill & Pub Eastside image

 

Locos Grill & Pub Eastside

1985 Barnett Shoals Road, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$11.99
Chicken on Romaine with Parmesan & croutons, served wtih Caesar dressing.
Chicken House Salad$11.99
Chicken Mango Salad$11.99
Chicken on Romaine & green-leaf with mango salsa, tomato and sliced avocado.
More about Locos Grill & Pub Eastside
Mama's Boy at The Falls of Oconee image

 

Mama's Boy at The Falls of Oconee

8851 Macon Highway Suite 403, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.99
More about Mama's Boy at The Falls of Oconee
South Kitchen + Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

South Kitchen + Bar

247 E Washington St, Athens

Avg 4.5 (900 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$11.00
More about South Kitchen + Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Sabor Latino - Athens

1550 Oglethorpe avenue, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grill chicken salad$9.99
More about Sabor Latino - Athens

