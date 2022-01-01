Chili in Athens
Athens restaurants that serve chili
FRENCH FRIES
Brett's Casual American
3190 atlanta hwy, Athens
|Chili Ballpark Nachos
|$10.99
Freshly made tortilla chips topped with chili, our queso, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, jalapeno ranch, and jalapeños.
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$6.99
Hot french fries covered in mixed cheeses, topped with bacon and chili and served with a side of ranch dressing.
|Cup of Chili
|$4.49
Clocked - 259 West Washington Street
259 West Washington Street, Athens
|Cup of Chili
|$4.50
8 Ounce Cup of House Made Ground Beef Chili
|Bowl of Chili
|$6.50
12 Ounce Bowl of House Made Ground Beef Chili