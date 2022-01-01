Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Athens

Athens restaurants
Athens restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Brett's Casual American

3190 atlanta hwy, Athens

Avg 4.7 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Ballpark Nachos$10.99
Freshly made tortilla chips topped with chili, our queso, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, jalapeno ranch, and jalapeños.
Chili Cheese Fries$6.99
Hot french fries covered in mixed cheeses, topped with bacon and chili and served with a side of ranch dressing.
Cup of Chili$4.49
More about Brett's Casual American
Banner pic

 

Clocked - 259 West Washington Street

259 West Washington Street, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cup of Chili$4.50
8 Ounce Cup of House Made Ground Beef Chili
Bowl of Chili$6.50
12 Ounce Bowl of House Made Ground Beef Chili
More about Clocked - 259 West Washington Street

