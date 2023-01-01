Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate chip cookies in
Athens
/
Athens
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Athens restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Marti’s at Midday
1280 Prince Ave, ATHENS
Avg 4.8
(320 reviews)
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
$3.00
More about Marti’s at Midday
FRENCH FRIES
The Place - Athens
229 E Broad St, Athens
Avg 4.6
(1446 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cookie Cheesecake
$6.50
More about The Place - Athens
Browse other tasty dishes in Athens
Chips And Salsa
Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Salad
Fish Tacos
Chicken Salad
Shrimp Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
Bacon Cheeseburgers
More near Athens to explore
Lawrenceville
Avg 4.3
(44 restaurants)
Monroe
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Loganville
No reviews yet
Gainesville
No reviews yet
Gainesville
No reviews yet
Snellville
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Dacula
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Social Circle
Avg 5
(4 restaurants)
Flowery Branch
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Gainesville
No reviews yet
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(700 restaurants)
Milledgeville
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Macon
Avg 4.9
(11 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(94 restaurants)
Augusta
Avg 4.4
(40 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(343 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(648 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(422 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1066 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(267 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston