Cookies in Athens

Athens restaurants
Athens restaurants that serve cookies

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Marti’s at Midday

1280 Prince Ave, ATHENS

Avg 4.8 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE$3.00
More about Marti’s at Midday
The Place image

FRENCH FRIES

The Place

229 E Broad St, Athens

Avg 4.6 (1446 reviews)
Takeout
Milk & Cookies$6.00
More about The Place
Chunk Cookie image

SALADS

Maepole

1021 N Chase St, Athens

Avg 4.8 (719 reviews)
Takeout
Chunk Cookie$1.95
it's CHUNKY, alright! made in house with chunks of condor chocolate, oats, pumpkin seeds, flax seeds, shredded coconut and dried cranberries (basically, everything but the kitchen sink!) and in typical maepole fashion, gluten-free. (contains dairy & egg)
More about Maepole

