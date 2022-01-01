Crispy chicken in Athens
Athens restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Farm Burger
Farm Burger
100 Prince Ave, Athens
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$5.25
Crispy chicken strips on skewers with a side of honey mustard.
|Crispy Chicken Tenders Meal
|$5.99
Crispy chicken strips with a side of honey mustard. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.
More about Brett's Casual American
Brett's Casual American
3190 atlanta hwy, Athens
|HALF Crispy Chicken Tender Salad
|$7.49
Crispy fried chicken tenders on a bed of Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, mixed cheeses, bacon and sunflower seeds. Crispy chicken tenders and our honey Dijon dressing.
|Crispy Chicken Tender Salad
|$10.99
Crispy fried chicken tenders on a bed of Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, mixed cheeses, bacon and sunflower seeds. Crispy chicken tenders and our honey Dijon dressing.