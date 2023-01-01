Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Athens

Athens restaurants
Athens restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Marti’s at Midday

1280 Prince Ave, ATHENS

Avg 4.8 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
LB CURRY SALAD$12.75
Our sweet, fruity & delicious curry chicken salad.
SCOOP CURRY SALAD$4.00
NIBBLE CURRY SALAD$8.99
Scoop of curry chicken salad with fresh fruit, celery & our famous pita chips.
Arden's Garden image

 

Arden's Garden - Athens

184 College Avenue, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Veggie Curry Soup$6.95
Ingredients: Onions, Tomato Puree, Carrots, Coconut Water, Distilled Water, Tamari, Spinach, Cilantro, Ginger, Garlic, Shallot, Lemongrass, Lemon Juice, Curry Powder, Agave, Smoked Paprika, Coriander, and Cumin.
