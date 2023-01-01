Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg benedict in Athens

Athens restaurants
Toast

Athens restaurants that serve egg benedict

The Place image

FRENCH FRIES

The Place - Athens

229 E Broad St, Athens

Avg 4.6 (1446 reviews)
Takeout
Eggs Benedict$11.00
Open-faced buttermilk biscuit with fired green tomatoes, over-easy eggs & sun-dried tomato gravy. Served with Gouda Grits or Brunch Potatoes.
More about The Place - Athens
Item pic

 

Mama's Boy at The Falls of Oconee

8851 Macon Highway Suite 403, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
½ Eggs Benedict Pancake Special$5.99
Three Buttermilk Pancakes Layered with UGA Knuckle Ham and Topped with One Over Easy Egg, Hollandaise Sauce and Fresh Cracked Black Pepper.
Eggs Benedict Pancake Special$8.99
Five Buttermilk Pancakes Layered with UGA Knuckle Ham and Topped with One Over Easy Egg, Hollandaise Sauce and Fresh Cracked Black Pepper.
More about Mama's Boy at The Falls of Oconee

