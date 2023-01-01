Egg benedict in Athens
Athens restaurants that serve egg benedict
More about The Place - Athens
FRENCH FRIES
The Place - Athens
229 E Broad St, Athens
|Eggs Benedict
|$11.00
Open-faced buttermilk biscuit with fired green tomatoes, over-easy eggs & sun-dried tomato gravy. Served with Gouda Grits or Brunch Potatoes.
More about Mama's Boy at The Falls of Oconee
Mama's Boy at The Falls of Oconee
8851 Macon Highway Suite 403, Athens
|½ Eggs Benedict Pancake Special
|$5.99
Three Buttermilk Pancakes Layered with UGA Knuckle Ham and Topped with One Over Easy Egg, Hollandaise Sauce and Fresh Cracked Black Pepper.
|Eggs Benedict Pancake Special
|$8.99
Five Buttermilk Pancakes Layered with UGA Knuckle Ham and Topped with One Over Easy Egg, Hollandaise Sauce and Fresh Cracked Black Pepper.