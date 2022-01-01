Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Athens

Athens restaurants
Athens restaurants that serve fajitas

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

1860 Barnett Shoals Road #101, Athens

Avg 4.5 (12 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
Locos Grill & Pub Westside

2020 Timothy Road, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Salad$12.49
Steak* or chicken on Romaine & green-leaf, tortilla strips, tomato, sauteed onions & green peppers, Monterey Jack & pico de gallo.
Locos Grill & Pub Eastside

1985 Barnett Shoals Road, Athens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Salad$12.49
Steak* or chicken on Romaine & green-leaf, tortilla strips, tomato, sauteed onions & green peppers, Monterey Jack & pico de gallo.
Sabor Latino - Athens

1550 Oglethorpe avenue, Athens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita nachos chicken$10.99
