Fajitas in Athens

Beef 'O' Brady's
1860 Barnett Shoals Road #101, Athens
|Steak Fajitas
|$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
|Chicken Fajitas
|$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
Locos Grill & Pub Westside
2020 Timothy Road, Athens
|Fajita Salad
|$12.49
Steak* or chicken on Romaine & green-leaf, tortilla strips, tomato, sauteed onions & green peppers, Monterey Jack & pico de gallo.
Locos Grill & Pub Eastside
1985 Barnett Shoals Road, Athens
